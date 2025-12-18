Australian red meat exports have made 2025 a year for the history books, with shipments set to exceed a record 1.5 million tonnes by year’s end. Sheepmeat exports will rank among the biggest ever, behind only 2023 and 2024, while goatmeat, total red meat, and live cattle exports have all set new benchmarks. Meat and Livestock Australia international markets general manager Andrew Cox said the record-breaking exports came amid a volatile global trading environment and ongoing cost-of-living pressures. He said the US, Australia’s largest beef market, had been the “focal point”, taking an extra 17 per cent year to date of Australian beef, despite a 10 per cent tariff for six months this year. Mr Cox said other strong markets for Australian beef included China, up 44 per cent year to date due to restricted US supply. “Exports to Japan were up 2 per cent year to date, which is likely to surpass 250,000 tonnes for the first time in five years, while Korea was up 10 per cent year to date, which has already exceeded 200,000 tonnes,” he said. “Canada was up 73 per cent year to date and is on track to exceed 50,000 tonnes for the first time, becoming Australia’s fifth-largest market by value.” Additional growth also came from Thailand, up 30 per cent year to date, United Arab Emirates, up 17 per cent, and Malaysia, up 15 per cent, with the first two taking record volumes. “The Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement provided opportunities for beef exporters in the UK market, with year to date exports reaching a record of more than 15,000 tonnes,” he said. “Sheepmeat exports have also been strong.” Mr Cox said while US demand for Australian sheepmeat was down 6 per cent year to date, it remained very strong. Growth was led by the UK, up 54 per cent; Canada, up 30 per cent; Saudi Arabia, up 24 per cent; Korea, up 13 per cent; and Qatar, up 20 per cent, reflecting better market access and a widening global customer base. “For goatmeat, exports to the US were up 2 per cent year to date to remain on track to surpass last year’s record, while Korea is expected to take more than 10,000 tonnes for the first time, representing nearly a tenfold expansion since 2020,” Mr Cox said. Mr Cox said Canada was up 69 per cent year to date, China up 26 per cent year to date, and Taiwan up 21 per cent year to date, recording strong growth. “Of course, these numbers are largely supply-driven, underpinned by consecutive good seasons in northern Australia building the herd, increased southern turn-off due to dry conditions, and multi-generational lows in the US cattle herd,” he said. “Yet the demand side is equally noteworthy. Starting around 2020, there has been a clear shift in consumer attitudes toward red meat’s role in a healthy diet, rising interest in high-quality protein, and a preference for fresh, natural foods.” Mr Cox said even with cost pressures, consumers were somewhat less inclined to compromise on quality. Mr Cox said MLA’s global network of influential “Aussie beef mates” and “Lambassadors” had grown to more than 180 food professionals. “The Aussie Beef and Aussie Lamb logos now appear in more than 39,000 retail and food service outlets worldwide, including new placements in markets such as Canada, Thailand and the UK,” he said. “MLA’s managed trade shows generated over $73 million in direct commercial leads with 99 per cent exporter satisfaction, and the Market Development Partnership program supported 183 co-funded activities across 24 countries.” Mr Cox said while cyclical supply would eventually bring renewed competitive pressure, there was confidence many customers would continue to grow their business with high-quality Australian red meat. “The New Year 2026 starts with a bang, with an earlier-than-usual Gulfood in Dubai, followed by the Supermarket Trade Show in Japan, amongst a host of local events and engagements,” he said. “These events provide important opportunities to showcase Australian red meat and reinforce our position in key global markets.”