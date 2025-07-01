White Suffolk producers are being invited to take part in a new benchmarking study being heralded as an Australian-first. The study — being put together by the Australian White Suffolk Association technical committee — is creating the new project, and has put the call out for stud and commercial producers to get involved. The carcase and eating quality benchmarking project aims to measure the eating quality trait intramuscular fat derived from the breed’s genetics, in flocks using White Suffolk sires. The project will result in a benchmark dataset for producers to compare their lambs to other industry specifications for carcase weight and IMF. For the first time, they will also be able to see where their lambs sit in comparison to the rest of the breed. It follows a similar project run by Herefords Australia, and will give producers the opportunity to see how their lambs perform across the supply chain. In a statement posted to the Australian White Suffolk Association, the organisation said the project would “produce a dataset that will allow new benchmarks to be created for the breed”. “This will mean that producers can compare their lambs to whole industry benchmarks for carcase weight and IMF, and for the first time, they can also see where their lambs sit in comparison to the rest of the breed,” it said. Raw data collated and used for this project will be kept confidential, with results set to be published in an aggregated and deidentified form, unless a contributor has expressly given their permission for their data to be published. The project will compare lambs that are not only White Suffolk, but also producers who are using White Suffolk rams over other breeds, including Merinos, and other terminal dams, as well as shedding breeds. Expressions of interest close July 18. Those interested can contact the Australian White Suffolk Association. The White Suffolk breed celebrates 30 years of breeding in Australia this year, with the association formed in 1986.