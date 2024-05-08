A new “world class” animal welfare accreditation program is in the works for the Australian livestock transport industry to ensure the health and wellbeing of on-road animals. The Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association, along with TruckSafe, have partnered with National Transport Insurance to review, design and relaunch the program. The initiative will aim to support transporters, consignees and consigners in meeting driver and animal health obligations. ALRTA executive directer Rachel Smith said the company placed high importance on the safe and humane transportation of animals. “It is an exciting time for ALRTA and its members, having developed the original TruckCare accreditation scheme that eventually formed part of TruckSafe,” she said. “I’d like to thank the TruckSafe board for their support in this transition and look forward to further collaboration as the new program is developed.” TruckSafe board chair Paul Fellows said the risk management business was excited to see the relaunch of the welfare accreditation program. “TruckSafe has always been owned by industry for industry and the TruckSafe board are delighted to see our animal welfare module return home to ALRTA and the livestock industry,” he said. ALRTA said the company would work with supply chain participants, regulators, animal welfare groups and operators over the coming months to ensure “best practice” in the accreditation process. Operators with expiring or expired accreditation will be extended to June 30, 2025. ALRTA encouraged all operators concerned about their expiry date to reach out to the company.