AWN’s newest WA recruit Jeremy Green is young, fit and keen to provide quality service to his clients. The experienced livestock specialist and auctioneer will provide for AWN’s rapidly expanding livestock agency business according to AWN WA wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook — he couldn’t be happier. “Jeremy is a great young fellow with good experience and an excellent fit for our team in the livestock space,” Mr Tilbrook said. “He is a great auctioneer so will be the perfect addition to what we are doing predominantly with cattle but will also be working with sheep. “He has his own client base and will also be working with AWN agent Phil Petricevich’s clients to ensure maximum returns while following up on a lot of the direct market deals.” Mr Tilbrook said the new recruit would be working directly with processors to ensure the quality of sheep and cattle met their retail outlet requirements at a very high standard. Mr Green grew up in the Wanneroo area where his grandfather ran horses and a piggery. He said selling was in his blood from a young age as he attended sales with his grandfather, securing anything from horses to saddles. “I have always been interested in livestock,” Mr Green said. “As a livestock specialist and auctioneer, I see this move to AWN as an opportunity to expand my client base and skills while working with a great team which provides excellent networking capabilities.’’ On leaving school, Mr Green headed to the stations in WA as a contract musterer and from there came back to work at the Muchea saleyards. He was offered a livestock traineeship and chalked up six years’ experience prior to coming to AWN. “I am very keen to help grow the business,” Mr Green said. “When AWN bought S & C Livestock, and those clients needed looking after, I was very attracted to that role as I am keen to expand and become a senior auctioneer with AWN.” Mr Tilbrook said AWN had been in WA for four years and wasn’t going away — particularly with Mr Green’s appointment coming on the back of AWN’s strong growth, particularly in the livestock sector. “We have a great business ethos and team, and the network is growing,” Mr Tilbrook said.