WA has helped propel Australia’s red meat industry to a record-breaking financial year after recording its highest annual mutton kill since 2008 and a rise in lamb slaughter in the final quarter of 2024-25. New figures released by Meat and Livestock Australia and the Australian Bureau of Statistics this week revealed the nation’s red meat production hit an all-time high in the 2024-25 financial year, at 2.75 million tonnes. A total 8.88 million cattle — the third-biggest annual figure since 1978 — were slaughtered across the nation, but carcase weights fell to an average of 307kg on the back of seasonal factors and a higher proportion of females being sent for processing. National lamb slaughter also approached record levels at 26.06 million head, with mutton throughput reaching its highest volume since 2007. Lamb production reached 624,549 tonnes, down 4 per cent on the financial year prior but still the second-biggest annual output with heavier carcase weights, averaging 24.8kg, helped offset lower slaughter volumes. For WA, mutton slaughter rose sharply year-on-year, reflecting widespread destocking in response to dry seasonal conditions, while lamb slaughter also climbed as producers moved stock off-farm ahead of summer. Meat and Livestock Australia acting market information manager Erin Lukey said the national increases occurred despite seasonal challenges in South Australia and NSW, where heavier lambs have been sent to market by farmers facing “pasture limitations”. “The industry has delivered record beef production and maintained strong lamb and mutton throughput,” she said. “These results show that continued adoption of new technology and innovation on-farm, along with investments in supply chain efficiency are continuing to pay dividends across the supply chain. “We are seeing heavier lambs being processed as producers respond to pasture limitations by finishing animals on grain earlier. “This has helped maintain production levels even as slaughter numbers ease.” An uptick in WA lamb slaughter during the April to June quarter, as well as in NSW, SA and Tasmania, contributed to a quarterly lift in slaughter, with WA’s lamb kill up significantly compared to the same period in 2023, driven by an early seasonal turn-off and strong processor demand. National mutton production surged 12 per cent year-on-year to 294,757 tonnes, with 11.7m sheep processed nationwide. Victoria and NSW led the totals, but WA’s significant increase reflected a broader destocking trend across Australia. Ms Lukey said the industry was showing signs of resilience and forward planning in tough times. Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the nation’s beef production was one per cent higher than the prior record in 2014 and was unlikely to slow down anytime soon. Mr Gidley-Baird said during the last six months of 2024, most Australian cattle prices traded within 10 per cent of the average, making it one of the more stable periods in recent years. RaboResearch calculations indicate export volumes to the US in 2024 – which were up 60 per cent on the previous year – almost equalled the volumes consumed in the Australian domestic market.