The Invitational Bull Sale will feature 38 bulls to be offered at WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin on February 23, commencing at 12.30pm.

The multi-breed sale, conducted by Elders, will catalogue 18 Poll Herefords, 17 Murray Greys and two Red Poll bulls.

The Woods family, of Terraneil Poll Hereford stud, in Beverley, will offer 18 bulls with the majority sired by Wirruna Ledger L285 (AI) (PP).

Stud co-principal Terry Woods said he secured Wirruna Ledger three years ago and would be offering the first-drop sons at Narrogin.

“We selected the sire for his good gestation, ease of calving, and he is the best footed bull I have seen,” he said.

Mr Woods said Ledger and Wirruna Kalimna K326 were used in the stud because both sires were leading in Estimated Breeding Value growth rates and intermuscular fat across Australia and New Zealand.

In the Murray Grey catalogue, Lindsay Bagshaw, of Hyden, will offer 16 bulls, the majority sired by home-bred sires.

Mr Bagshaw said his team of bulls had great carcase qualities with soft fleshing, strong conformation, well muscled and many with low birth weight.

Benview Murray Grey stud principal Aimee Bendotti, of Pemberton, will offer one bull, sired by Monterey Mainland M120. Ms Bendotti said Benview Quokka BEN Q17 will be offered as a younger bull out of a heifer.

“Quokka is a handy well balanced bull with a strong topline,” she said.

“He has extra length and an extra bit of shape to make him a sound choice for those wanting to retain heifers while finishing steer progeny as heavy grass-fed or pursuing younger short-fed market options.”

Two Red Poll bulls will be offered, with Murray Williams, of Quairading, offering Yongerllen Windy Spencer J6H Q08.

Mr Williams said Q08 was a young, correct and medium framed bull that had been used lightly in the stud.

Red Sands Red Poll stud principal Quentin Hooper will offer Red Sands Yongerellen QPH Q227. Mr Hooper said Q227 was a medium-framed bull with correctness and thickness with US and New Zealand genetics.

Sale co-ordinator Ms Bendotti said there were plans to offer stud females in future sales.