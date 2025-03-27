WA’s cattle feedlotting industry is “moving in the right direction” despite seasonal challenges but farmers really need another long-fed market to keep facilities full and animals on rations “365 days per year”. The opportunities and challenges facing the sector were front and centre at the WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef 2025 event on March 20 and 21, when more than 150 industry members gathered in Bunbury for two days focused on grainfed beef. A full day of guest presentations and discussions on March 20 was followed with an onsite forum at major processor V&V Walsh, with opt-in tours of the meat processing giant’s new $50 million fully automated cold storage facility. WALFA president Todd Fotheringhame said sentiment was largely positive among the lotfeeding industry, with a record number of cattle on feed across the country. “Industry-wise, we are moving in the right direction,” Mr Fotheringhame, who farms at Kalgarin, said. “But WA still really needs a long-fed market, just to pull more cattle away from the domestic market and provide more competition. “Some parts of the State are in need of rain… but most feedlots are quite full, and everyone is pretty happy.” At the moment, the only long-fed abattoir market available to WA’s feedlotting businesses is through V&V Walsh. “At the moment, we are heavily reliant on the domestic trade with Coles and Woolworths,” Mr Fotheringhame said. “V&V Walsh is doing a long-fed program… but if another abattoir could do that, there would be more competition, more cattle wanting to go on feed. “The longer cattle are on feed, it is better utilisation of feed space to grow those animals bigger.” Animal welfare was a big focus of the forum, with many feedlotters expressing increasing interest in installing shelter, or shade at their facilities — something Mr Fotheringhame has done. “Any investment into animal welfare is a good investment,” he said. “As long as we get the performance back and we get paid for it at the market. “Everyone wants the betterment of animal welfare but everyone expects the feedlotter to pay for it – consumers, transporters, processors and the producer.” WAFarmers livestock president Geoff Pearson said WA demand for feedlotting had started strongly this year but echoed concerns about input costs and water supply. Nationally last year, the number of cattle on feed for more than 300 days was at its highest since 2018, at nearly 50 per cent of all cattle. Australian feedlots are turning off at record numbers, with new figures showing a 2 per cent boost to cattle feedlot capacity and turn-off last financial quarter. Grainfed beef exports are also booming, with the 375,195 tonnes exported globally 18 per cent above the prior record set in 2023.