A trio of the WA cattle feedlot industry’s movers and shakers have been recognised for their contribution to the important sector. Koojan Downs leading hand Emma Connell, Murdoch University researcher Fiona Anderson, and Kylagh Cattle feedlot mechanic Bruce Wilson were acknowledged at the WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef Conference. The two-day, biennial event brought together more than 250 people from across the lotfeeding supply chain for knowledge sharing and socialising in Bunbury. Ms Connell won the WALFA ambassador award, while Dr Anderson was named the WALFA researcher of the year and Mr Wilson the innovator of the year — marking the second time he has been awarded that honour. Murdoch University’s Dr Anderson had a long list of thank yous when she was awarded her accolade, including the team of researchers she works with at Murdoch. She wears a number of hats in the industry, including as a veterinarian, an associate professor and researcher. For the past 17 years, she has been a part of the team at Murdoch University and now lectures in animal biochemistry and nutrition within its meat science research team. After completing a PhD at Murdoch University investigating lamb carcass composition, eating quality and human health traits, she has continued to focus on the wellbeing of sheep and stress in beef cattle. “My research to date has focused on the impact of selection for growth, leanness and muscling within the sheep industry and the impact of this selection on eating quality and human health traits,” Dr Anderson said. “I am currently assessing technologies to assess aspects of carcass composition such as lean meat yield and intramuscular fat content using dual energy x-ray absorptiometry, and computed tomography. “Other areas of research interest are sheep/lamb wellbeing and measuring stress in beef cattle and the impacts on carcass traits and eating quality.” Ms Connell works as the livestock leading hand at Koojan Downs, near Moora, a role both challenging and rewarding. She hopes to inspire and encourage young people who love agriculture and want to pursue a career in the industry, particularly the lotfeeding sector. Her feedlot duties include treating any sick animals, as well as inducting, moving and drafting cattle. The mustering skills she learnt growing up at Pyramid Station in the Pilbara, where she discovered a love of riding horses and the freedom of the bush, have been put to good use at Koojan Downs. Her parents decided to relocate to the Great Southern to run an Angus cattle stud. It was a change that required Ms Connell to adjust, but she was soon back to cattle work, drafting mobs, pregnancy testing, and enjoying the challenges. Kylagh Cattle feedlot mechanic Mr Wilson, who describes himself as part-time mechanic, said he was totally surprised to be awarded a second time after also being recognised in 2023. He has created a gate jig swivel to extend feedlot gates that may be too short for securing the laneway. The 73-year-old, who lives in Quairading, has worked for the Kylagh feedlot for 13 years and “enjoys” the extra work. “I mostly fix machines and do some welding, but also like fabricating anything that can make everyone’s job easier,” he said. “The jig I made was easy to design and only required two bars to make the necessary laneway extension.”