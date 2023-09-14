It’s been another flat week for the sheep and lamb markets in WA. Live exporters are currently loading ships but otherwise demand has been limited. The major market news has been the announcement by Minerva Foods Australia that their Esperance plant has closed until further notice, which is another cruel blow to a market that is oversupplied and looking for all possible outlets. Farm to farm trade in WA is also very limited. Some producers are willing to take a position on sheep with wool but the numbers are low, reflecting the risk premium buyers need to build in when the market is as oversupplied and uncertain as it currently is. There haven’t been any more forward contracts on the east coast. Spot new season lambs remain around $5.50 for crossbred lambs and mutton remains around $1.80 in SA to $2.40 in NSW. There are wide variations in how the season is looking on the east coast. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app). ● Crossbred trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3.50/kg, east coast $5 (unchanged) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.60 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3.30/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.60 (down 10c) ● Mutton: WA $2.20 (unchanged), east coast $2.40/kg (unchanged) Goat markets are unchanged again. Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app). ● Liveweight: east coast 60c/kg (unchanged) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.80 (unchanged) Cattle markets have been unmoved during the past week. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently around the following levels: ● Live export steers $2.60 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot mixed breed steers ~$3.00 ● Feedlot mixed heifers steers ~$2.50 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.