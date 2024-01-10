East coast sheep markets have taken off and the impact is flowing through to WA markets. Store lambs remain scarce, particularly any weights more than 35kg. Booking space for lamb is readily available in WA. On top of this, east coast buyers are also active in WA. East coast prices have been driven higher by good weather for grass and a lot of buyers looking for stock to put on paddocks. With east coast prices above $7.00/kg HSCW the store market has jumped and is now $2.50 to $3/kg liveweight for a 35 to 40kg crossbred lamb. Despite the appetite for lambs, mutton remains hard to move. Processors in WA are starting to make space, but it’s limited. There is strong demand for mutton at lower levels and if hook prices start to follow lamb prices, then the store mutton market will also likely improve. Goat prices are unchanged in WA at $1.70/kg HSCW. On the east coast processors are paying $2.20 to $3/kg HSCW. Cattle markets have also improved since the start of this year and live export markets are still active. British and European heifers are bid $2.50 to $3/kg liveweight but are likely trading higher for animals of better quality. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.