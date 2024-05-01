Beyond the Saleyards: Heavy lamb in demand

The market has continued on much the same trend for the past week, with light wether lambs hard to move but heavy lambs a bit easier to shift. Light Merino wethers (less than 35kg) are not seeing offers above $1/kg. Heavy mutton is also still easy to move, with a lot of buyers looking to take a view to feed and deliver in a month or so. Most of the buying activity at the moment is from feeders. Processors are turning away stock as they manage the deliveries they have had in their system for the past few months. On the east coast, Thomas Foods released June contacts in Australian dollar values, with prices up to $7.20/kg hot score carcase weight for crossbred lambs. Feeder prices remain around $2.60/kg for crossbreeds but Merinos are trading at a growing discount — in some areas up to 50¢ below crossbreds. Cattle markets in WA have continued to strengthen a bit — heavy cows more than 600kg are now closer to $2, and British breeders in calf are seeing interest from the east coast at above $2. Live export markets have been stable, with prices hovering around $3/kg liveweight for steers, and $2.60 for heifers of high quality. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.