The Australian lamb market has built on last week’s gains, with prices showing continued strength across the east coast while WA has held relatively steady but is firming. Eastern States saleyards have been supported by strong restocker and feeder demand, helping push prices higher. Processor grids have also increased. In contrast, WA grids for lamb and mutton eased 20¢-30¢ last week. This shift appears more supply-driven than demand-driven, with processors taking advantage of increased availability rather than scaling back interest. Despite the easing trend, WA processors remain competitive on price. At the time of writing this column, Beaufort River Meats was quoting $9.80 for lambs — still an attractive rate, particularly for clean lines with minimal deductions. However, if grids slip further towards $9.50, currently the value of what some processors are paying, local feedlots will be just as competitive. In many cases, feedlots represent a more appealing option once penalties or carcase specifications are factored in. Mutton continues to perform strongly, especially for this time of year. For lighter sheep, less than 30kg carcase weight, Beaufort River Meats is among the strongest bidders at around $6.50. For heavier mutton, more than 30kg, there are optional competitive prices. Processors are continuing to build numbers and lift throughput, with several already operating at higher utilisation than earlier in spring. Wait times for bookings remain manageable, and some processors still have short-term space available for suitable lines. Price trends reflect the mixed dynamics between east and west. Nationally, the Mutton Indicator was unchanged last week at 735¢, while WA mutton slipped 6¢ to 638¢. National trade lamb prices rose 47¢ to 1139¢, while WA eased 15¢ to 934¢. Compared with last year, WA mutton is up 436¢ and lamb up 326¢ — clear signs prices remain well above long-term averages. Overall, lamb markets are gathering momentum in the east, while WA is steady to slightly softer. Mutton continues to hold firm, and the next few weeks will determine whether eastern strength spills westward as we head into summer.