National lamb markets have pushed higher after the recent price dip, with store competition returning and values improving across most categories. In WA, the lift has been less dramatic than in the Eastern States, but buyer depth has clearly improved. Crossbred store lambs gained around 20¢/kg as more feeders stepped back in, and lighter Merino lambs also attracted stronger inquiry. The key shift appears to be in confidence with more local feeders and finishers back in the market and looking to secure numbers before supply becomes tighter later in summer. That has translated into more bids, stronger enquiry and a busier buyer line-up at saleyards and in direct deals. Another factor shaping the WA market is the price gap between east and west. The WA Trade Lamb Indicator is sitting higher than its usual discount to the east, which means sending killing lambs east does not stack up once freight is included. Store lamb movements east are still happening, but only marginally — the shrinking premium means most producers are seeing more value in supporting local processors and long-term relationships than chasing a small price lift across the Nullarbor. Mutton has also performed well, particularly for this time of year. Values have held firm as processors make room for sheep at a time of year usually dominated by lamb. Direct-to-works grids are still sitting ahead of saleyard prices for 16–30kg carcases, and with slaughter space clearing and numbers tight, there is little sign of a short-term increase in availability. On the processing capacity side of things, a number of WA plants are back running six-day weeks after months of reduced shifts. Overall, both lamb and mutton markets look far steadier than a fortnight ago. Lamb demand is improving, mutton supply remains tight, and WA buyers are re-engaging. Merino lambs: $9.60 (+20¢). Crossbred lambs: $10 (+20¢). Hoggets: $7.20. Mutton: $6.80. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.