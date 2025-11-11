Harvest is finally ramping up in the Geraldton Port Zone, where farmers are largely expecting to harvest an “excellent” crop. About 4.4 million tonnes of the State’s predicted 25 million tonne grain harvest is expected to come out of the zone, which stretches from Binnu in the north to Marchagee in the south, and from Geraldton in the west, as far east as Buntine. It was a slightly later start for many farmers in the Mid West, who have been the first to deliver grain to CBH Group during four of the past six years. This year, the first delivery to a CBH site was in the Esperance Port Zone, with 55 tonnes of barley at the Chadwick site on October 12. Mid West farmers mostly kicked off by harvesting early-sown barley and canola in late October and early November, one to two weeks later than normal, after a mild finish and late rains in September. Mullewa farmer Tim Critch, who farms with his brother Daniel and their wives Jennifer and Penny, said it was shaping up to be a good season across his area. The Critch family have farmed at Tendindewa, near Mullewa, since taking up land there about 55 years ago. They started harvest in late October, starting with wheat before moving on to canola. “We have been happy with the crops, and the quality has been quite good so far,” Tim Critch said. “We had a late break on May 30 and then it has been a good season from there. “We had 100mm of rain in August which has really helped things along.” A total 582,000 tonnes of grain had been received across the Geraldton Port Zone at the time of print on Tuesday, with November 4 the biggest day of the year for the zone so far, with 84,000t flowing into bins. It was also the second-biggest day on record for the zone, which a CBH spokesman said was “an amazing effort from the team and growers”. “Most sites across the zones are open, except for Latham, Coorow and Marchagee, which are still closed as the crops in the region are not quite ready,” he said. “Canola deliveries have started increasing, resulting in the first train load carrying canola coming to port from Mingenew on November 5.” The Geraldton zone received rain last Wednesday. Fortunately, the team closed sites during the rain event, allowing key sites to open on Sunday when warm temperatures and good harvesting conditions returned Tim Critch said farmers in the Mullewa area were feeling pretty positive, despite receiving rainfall last week. Some Mid West farmers were forced to pull up stumps just days after starting harvest last week, after farming areas recorded totals more than 15mm, including 24mm at Erangy Springs, 20mm at Mullewa, 17mm at Chapman Valley, 16mm at Canna East, and 23mm at Mingenew. Other Mid West locations recorded falls of 10mm-15mm, including Eradu, Pindar, Gutha West, Dudawa and Three Springs. Mingenew farmer Andrew Cosgrove said his family’s home farm tipped 32mm out of the rain gauge on Thursday November 6, forcing them to pull up stumps after starting harvest just four days earlier. They started harvesting at one of their other properties where it was a bit drier, 35km south at Arrino. “The rain started at lunchtime (November 5) and it was all done by 5pm . . . it was just a storm cell with some thunder and lightning,” Mr Cosgrove said. “It was definitely more than we expected.” Wheat production is expected to be up in the Geraldton Port Zone, while canola crops in some higher-rainfall parts of the zone have been labelled “exceptional” and are expected to yield big tonnes. Grain Industry Association of WA crop report author Michael Lamond said it had been one of the “mildest finishes” in the Mid West in years, with 10mm-20mm of rain falling in September-October and unseasonably cool October conditions. “Overall, it will be an excellent harvest,” he said. “The mild weather has supported excellent grain fill, particularly in wheat and barley, with many crops expected to match or exceed 2022 yields. “Barley will be the first crop harvested, though most crops remain green, pushing harvest timing into late October and early November, which is unusually late for the Geraldton Port Zone. “Waterlogging has been minimal this year, and grain quality is expected to be bright, plump, and heavy.” Despite the good conditions and grain fill, farmers across the region have battled some disease issues this year, with sclerotinia becoming widespread across lupin and canola paddocks. This year’s harvest is set to be WA’s second-biggest crop on record at 25Mt, worth between $8 billion and $10b — the largest crop since a record 26Mt was harvested in 2022, and up on last year’s 22Mt. Industry figureheads are becoming increasingly confident this year’s harvest could smash the 2022 record.