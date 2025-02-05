With a lot of farmers coming back from holidays, feedlots and processors have been hit with large lines of stock, putting the market under pressure. However, many of the lambs have come in lighter than expected, meaning price pressure has mainly been on the lower weight ranges. Trade weight lambs have held firm on price but booking wait times are now a few weeks versus a few days. Bibra Lake-based AWN is also disrupting the status quo in the WA sheep market, releasing an innovative minimum price forward store lamb contract. The product allows a producer to lock in lambs at a minimum price and share in the upside. The contract details can be found on the Agora Livestock Marketplace or by contacting Agora or AWN directly. On the east coast, processors have also been hit with a lot of lambs, and saleyards are giving them good opportunities to fill their schedules. Grids have been under pressure, with South Australia starting quotes now sitting around $8 and NSW at $8.50. The price gap between mutton from east to west has also shrunk, with WA at about $3.60 and SA at $4. Space for processing mutton on both sides of the country is still not as easy to find. Goat prices have rebounded a bit in recent weeks, following the mutton price trend — NSW is quoted $3/kg hot score carcase weight, and it’s $2.90/kg in WA. Live export markets have remained relatively quiet in terms of new orders but prices remain firm. If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell, you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Current WA feeder lamb bids with AGORA include: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.20. · Merino lambs: minimum 30kg,, $2.90. · Merino lambs: minimum 36kg, $3. · Shedder lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.10. To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.