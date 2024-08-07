Sheep and lamb bids from buyers have been relatively stable beginning last week. This was partly because price increases were no longer adding to the amount of stock numbers on offer — it’s simply not there. New season markets are firm and buyers have been well aware of how different the supply looks for the coming season. Good lines of breeding ewes are above $110 in WA, lambs aren’t being offered below $2.50/kg liveweight and mutton is also hard to find. On the east coast, processors are above $8.10/kg hot standard carcase weight for lambs and breeding stock are $150/head. Goat markets have followed the mutton market with rising HSCW prices on the east coast above $4/kg again. Cattle markets have also increased — Brahman steers and bulls are being offered at $3.20, about 20¢ above the more recent export orders out of Queensland. Southern feeder cattle are hard to find and those short of supply amongst their usual suppliers are generally short and having to compete via the yards or the Agora online marketplace. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.