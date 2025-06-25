WA trade and export lamb markets have maintained recent price inclines with local processors continuing to look to shore up ongoing supply chains. WA currently has trade lamb grids with spreads ranging between $8.50 and $9/kg dressed weight. Mutton demand remains relatively firm with one major mutton processor currently commencing a one-month maintenance shutdown. WA processor mutton grids are currently spread between $5.50 and $6.80/kg with a softening trend starting to appear. Agora is now experiencing a growing volume of Eastern States enquires from a cross-section of buyer groups looking to secure consignments of genuine shedding and none-shedding ewe lambs. The Agora trade desk continues to experience constant Eastern States enquires with buyers looking to secure consignments of feeder and finished lambs. Additional interest in securing new season spring lamb with anticipated local supplies within large parts of South Australia and western Victoria at significantly reduced levels. Freight on feeder lambs to SA feedlots works for comparative purposes and equates to around $1.00/kg liveweight on lambs from WA markets. When comparing SA and Victoria local price indicators, both look to remain being well supported at current levels. WANTED — WA FEEDER LAMBS ·Crossbred store lambs: min. 35kg, $4.20. Merino lambs: min. 28kg, $3.80. Merino lambs: min. 36kg, $4. Shedder lambs: min. 34kg, $3.80. For more in-depth market commentary and to explore the current market drivers, bids and offers, call Dean Hubbard at 0428 697 880. In-depth bids and offersMr Hubbard is available for live bids, offers and tailored commentary covering processors, feedlots, exporters and restockers. Alternatively, download the Agora Livestock app for full access to live pricing and markets via the free trial. For further assistance: call 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.