Dairy beef is gaining recognition in WA not only as a solution for managing non-replacement calves, but also for its superior eating quality and strong market potential. While WA is not as heavily impacted by the challenges surrounding the bobby calf market as the Eastern States, there remains a social expectation to ensure surplus calves are given a purpose. Dairy Australia was looking to ensure dairy beef becomes an attractive part of the red meat industry nationwide through its CalfWays Roadmap, a 10-year strategy to transform the management of dairy calves in Australia by 2035. Speaking at the WAFarmers Dairy Conference on August 7, a panel of industry experts agreed WA was well-positioned to capitalise on growing demand for dairy beef. With a state herd of approximately 2.1 million cattle, dairy beef could represent up to 13 per cent of WA’s market — about 30,000 animals. Panel facilitator and third-generation Dardanup dairy farmer Phil Depiazzi said there was “plenty of room” in the market to absorb surplus dairy cattle. Mr Depiazzi currently milks 220 cows with his brother Kevin. Frogmore Grazing managing director Rodney Galati said the social welfare of calves was not a huge issue in WA because there had “always been a market for dairy beef”. “There’s not a huge amount of euthanasia here, and if there is, there shouldn’t be because there are some huge markets,” he said. “I can guarantee everybody here, at some stage, without even knowing it, has eaten dairy beef.” Mr Galati praised the eating quality of dairy beef, noting its impressive marbling. “We’re getting a lot higher marbling rates,” he said. “A lot of people say, ‘oh, it’s full of fat’ but marbling is not fat — marbling is eating quality, trust me.” Mr Galati said dairy beef would continue to grow as a valuable product in the red meat industry if better communication between consumers and farmers was ensured. “There’s a lot of communication breakdown between what people want at the end, going from the farm gate to processors or supermarkets or different markets,” he said. “I think as an industry, we can be a lot better at that.” Dairy Australia policy lead animal health and welfare Louise Sundermann said the organisation aimed to help dairy farmers ensure all calves would enter a valued market chain by 2035. “We really need to work with you (dairy farmers) to find that market-driven approach to get this working,” she said. “So because we do work in a free market, just because we’re producing a product doesn’t mean the market (red meat buyers) has to buy it. “Finding ways of producing a more valuable product is a really big key part of that, and that the value comes all the way back to the dairy farm.” Ms Sundermann said there was potential to get a major supermarket to cover the cost of raising quality calves for the red meat market to minimise the risk for farmers and ensure a consistent flow of the product. She said Sainsbury — a major supermarket in the UK — had already done this. “They buy the calves at 10 days old, they supply the semen and making sure that there is a pathway that the farmer doesn’t have to take on that risk,” she said. “So is there the opportunity for something like that to be implemented and this is where our next phase of work is going to be.” FarmWest genetic adviser Michael Rose said dairy beef semen has evolved greatly over the last five years to be able to provide a “valuable calf” to the market. “The evolution has really come a long way,” he said. “It is a really exciting space.” He said the focus had been to complement the Holstein cow. “The Holstein cow, believe it or not, actually does bring up some really good qualities to the beef product,” he said. “The Holstein cow actually marbles better than a lot of beef breeds.”