WA markets have managed to grind higher in values again during the past week. Lambs with weight are hard to find and as a result, we’re starting to see at least some minor demand and price improvements for mutton. As it stands, mutton is bid $1.70 to $1.90/kg hot score carcase weight with processors. Trade lambs between 20 and 28kg HSCW are bid $5.50 or better. On the east coast, markets remain strong for lambs. In New South Wales, trade lambs in saleyards averaged $6.70 last week with 43,000 head sold while restocker lambs averaged $96/head. Goat prices were flat, again and WA remains at $1.70/kg HSCW vs $3.20 on the east coast. Live export cattle markets were 10 to 15c weaker with export orders reflecting this. The Eastern Yearling Cattle Indicator appears to be taking a breath with prices starting off the week a bit softer. Processor grids on the east coast have also eased 10 to 20c with Meat Standard Australia bids starting at $5.40, with cows at $5 and bulls at $4/kg. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more information call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.