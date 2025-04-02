WA lamb prices have eased slightly, but mutton and hogget prices have jumped. Mutton is at $3.80 and hoggets at $4.50, as quoted from several butchers. Forward lamb contracts for June and July are available via the Agora Livestock app. On the east coast, lamb prices have risen another 20¢, and mutton is now price on arrangement, suggesting tightening supply may push prices higher. LIVE EXPORT CATTLE Market activity remains strong, but prices are capped at around $3.20/kg. PROCESSOR INSIGHT — WHY MUTTON REMAINS A FOCUS IN WA A common question is why processors are still prioritising mutton over lamb, despite high lamb supply. A key reason is processing speed. Mutton is quicker to process — often cut into four or six pieces and boxed. Lamb requires more breakdown into various cuts, slowing production. Cutting 500 fewer mutton per day doesn’t translate to 500 more lamb processed. For updates or inquiries, contact Rob Kelly at 0483 929 988. If you’re have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell, you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. WEEKLY MARKET UPDATE Store lamb contracts available: Minimum price contracts for May-July now open. Trade lamb forward contracts for June-July available. Current WA feeder lamb bids on Agora Crossbred store lambs (minimum 40kg), $3.10. Merino lambs (minimum 40kg), $2.80. Shedder lambs (minimum 40kg), $3.10. For more details on these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more information, call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.