Sheep and lamb prices have softened earlier this week from a national perspective but remain at historical strong levels in WA. This means for producers, it continues to be an opportunity to lock in attractive prices and reduce risk, especially with growing uncertainty around seasonal conditions and processor demands, as some facilities reduce shift hours. In WA, after a small pause, store lamb prices have continued to be well supported. Demand from east coast feedlots remains stronger than local WA competition — either due to a willingness to take a large amount of price risk, or longer forward pricing support from Eastern States processors. Whatever it is, they continue to draw lambs eastward from an already tight WA supply. Some east coast feedlots are now securing lambs for March 2026 delivery through Agora’s Base+ contracts which offer agents and farmers a guaranteed minimum price with upside participation. For example, if a seller locks in a 380¢/kg liveweight base with 50 per cent upside, and the market hits 420¢ at delivery, they receive 400¢/kg. If the market drops, they still receive the guaranteed 380¢. Each contract is tailored to the seller’s specific line, including quantity, breed, weight and timing. To get a quote, contact the Agora Trade Desk, we can go to market and secure a matching buyer. Longer-term forward pricing options like these allow producers to hedge values not seen in years, helping support better decisions on feed, stocking, and turn-off heading into summer. Locally, WA processors continue to offer forward pricing, with V&V Walsh currently posting $10.20 through to the end of September, the most proactive offer in the WA market. Thomas Foods International are $11.80 in the spot market. East coast lamb supply remains tight. Some processors have scheduled temporary shutdowns or reduced kill weeks. Prices remain elevated, with no sign of easing in the near term. Outlook Demand is expected to stay firm through to the third quarter. Interest in breeding ewes expected to increase. Agora’s Base+ forward pricing contracts offer timely risk management options for producers. WA Processor Prices Trade lambs: $10.20/kg cwt. Airfreight lambs: $8.00/kg cwt. Light and heavy mutton: $6.80/kg cwt. Indicative Feeder Lamb Prices Crossbred feeder lamb (35kg+): $4.40. Merino feeder lamb (28kg): $4.10 Merino lamb (36kg): $3.90 Shedder lambs (34kg): $4.20 For market insights, contact Agora Livestock on 1300 812 345 or reach Dean Hubbard on 0428 697 880. Explore live markets anytime via the Agora Livestock app or agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.