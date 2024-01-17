WA markets are being dragged higher by the east coast markets’ store lamb and trade lamb price increases, and in addition to this, a significant amount of mutton has headed across the border. Store lambs have increased from $1.60/kg to more than $2/kg liveweight, and trade prices have increased by 50¢/kg HSCW to $5.30/kg. With the increase in lamb prices, the margin compared to mutton remains strong, but has weakened. As a result, buyers are starting to look at mutton again. The rain across the east coast has seen a strong jump in demand from traders and backgrounders. In addition to this, forward prices and saleyard prices are well above $7, allowing the market to push higher too. Goat prices have increased slightly, with some extra demand out of Victoria from both depots and processors. So, while WA is unchanged at $1.70/kg HSCW, the east coast prices are now above $2.40/kg on the low side. Rain has also caused a strong increase in demand for cattle on the east coast, and prices and markets have recovered the loss they made heading into the Christmas break. In WA the market remains relatively unchanged, with British and Euro heifers at a bid of between $2.50/kg and $3/kg liveweight, but likely trading higher for animals of better quality. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.