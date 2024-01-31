WA’s sheep and lamb market has remained relatively flat after it’s small lift a few weeks ago. The same trend has been seen on the east coast. Trade lambs in New South Wales were $7.50 to $8/kg hot score carcase weight, while in Victoria and South Australia values commanded $6.70, and Muchea this week was about $6/kg HSCW for a limited number of heavier lambs on offer. Direct to processor prices have been $5.40 in WA and those lambs more than 38kg were valued at store lamb prices and sold for more than $2/kg liveweight. Breeding ewes also remain in strong demand on the east coast with lines selling well above $150/head. Less the freight back to WA, for the right article, prices are approaching $100/head. Given red tag ewes couldn’t get a bid of $30 in November last year, this is a great turnaround. The biggest driver of this being the wet weather on the east coast, which is not what their long-range forecast predicted. Goat prices are unchanged this week with WA at $1.70/kg HSCW and east coast $3.20/kg HSCW. East coast depot prices are about $1/kg liveweight. The past week has continued to see the Eastern Yearling Cattle Indicator continue to push higher which is now at the same levels we saw in May last year. The WA market, as always, continues to lag the east coast. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.