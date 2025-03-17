The Hasleby family of Biara Genetics in Northampton are on a quest to produce fertile, “good-doing cattle” that can lay down fat and thrive in adverse conditions. Launching their renewed Biara herd structure this year, Biara Genetics stud co-principals John, Glenn, and Kasey Hasleby said their aim was to further their seedstock business parameters backed by estimated breeding values. Stud spokesman Glenn Hasleby said the objective was to produce the most profitable cattle possible, “leaving no stone unturned” in the process. Measured EBVs have become an integral part of the Biara enterprise along with genomic testing, sire verification and adding sires with commercial relevance. “Our sale bulls would be the most tested and measured Bos Indicus bulls in WA,” Glenn said. In preparation for the upcoming Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property bull sale on April 8, starting at noon, featured lots have been noted as top representatives within the offering of 100 fully measured bulls including 70 homozygous polled. Glenn said lot two, Biara 3021 (P) sired by Rosevale Noah, was an “eye catching stud sire prospect”. “He carries himself well and has always been a stand-out — great phenotype with EBVs to match,” he said. “Biara 3021 was a high-growth calf that ranked in the top 25 per cent or better for all measured traits — top 10 per cent or better for indexes. “Noting his negative days to calving of –7.7, he is a bull not to go past.” Glenn said lot three, Biara 3144 (PP) — a Gyranda Proverb (PP) son — “is as deep as he is wide” and with a “strong sire outlook”. “This bull has power across all traits — top 15 per cent or better for growth, top 25 per cent or better for carcase traits and top one per cent for terminal and breeding production indexes,” he said. “We’ve come to expect this from Gyranda Proverb sons, backed up by the sire’s very fertile female line — 3144 can only push a herd to new heights. “Lot 18, Biara 3079 (PP), by new sire Rosevale Newport (PP), is a moderate-sized bull with extra depth of body coming from some Bos Taurus ancestry which his sire carries.” Glenn said 3079’s nature would breed heavy steers at a young age suitable for Meat Standards Australia grading. “This is something that needs to be looked at given uncertainty of the live export market — 3079’s top 25 per cent measured growth EBV backs this up,” he said. “This year, we will offer 12 sons of Rosevale Newport R988 (PP) — these bulls are deep bodied and possess high growth and good carcase attributes passed on from their sire. “We selected R988 to add a different aspect to our herd given he has a small percentage of Bos Taurus blood.” In September, Biara secured Rosevale Outback U1172 (PP), a highly visually-appealing sire that measures high in fertility and fats with good growth — “a complete all-rounder rare to find” — with sons to be offered in late 2026-27. Glenn said he welcomed pre-sale inspections of all sale bulls. “On Tuesday’s sale day (April 8), we will pen-up at 9am for a 12pm start,” he said. To find out more, contact Glenn Hasleby on 0438 341 812, or John Hasleby on 0438 341 027.