Angus stud principals Paul and Lydia Torrisi of Boyanup and Donnybrook-based Black Market will offer 52 bulls at their annual bull sale on February 26 at the Boyanup Sale Complex. “We aim to provide quality genetics with a focus on economically important traits that translate into greater profitability for our clients,” Mr Torrisi said. “Productive bulls that are early maturing, with good fat cover and excellent temperament. “New and exciting developments at Black Market have been procured to enhance our ability to offer great value Angus genetics.” Mr Torrisi said first calves of the $106,000 record-breaking sire Coonamble Showtime hit the ground in February and were “very promising”. “Beginning this year, clients will benefit from an expanded genetic depth from a newly formed partnership with Cherylton Farms Angus stud,” he said. “This year’s sale includes nine Cherylton-bred sires. “On offer from the Black Market catalogue are new AI bloodlines to WA that are well worthy of inspection.” Mr Torrisi said the depth of represented herd sires included Aldean, Rogan and Swindell with first sons of Showtime to be offered next year. “Several Millah Murrah sires are represented including Rolls Royce (four), Quixote (one) and Rembrandt (three) plus Paratrooper grandsons by Black Market Swindell (eight) and Arkle Rumble (two),” he said. “Other AI sire lines include Ellingson Three Rivers (five), Baldridge Versatile (five) and Landfall New Ground (four). “Baldridge Versatile is a new bloodline and we are excited to offer the first sons in WA.” Mr Torrisi said Versatile was one of the few high IMF bulls that look like a real bull. “He is a trait leader for marbling and docility, and has a massive birth to growth spread, with the maternal depth of dam Blackbird A030,” he said. “This year sees the debut of progeny from new herd sires Black Market Rogan (eight) and Black Market Swindell (six). “We are blessed to have a bull like Rogan in the sire team — his pedigree is chock full of rockstars including 38 Special, Coonamble Hector, Sitz Upward, Isabel Y69 and Wilcoola F205.” Mr Torrisi said Rogan ranked in the top one per cent of the breed in 200, 400, 600-day weights and carcase weights. “Also, in the top one per cent of the breed for claw and foot angle, and top 2 per cent for net feed efficiency, top 10 per cent for milk, docility and days to calving,” he said. “He is already stamping his calves with his style, fleshing, thickness and disposition.” Every Black Market sire has been independently structurally assessed, semen tested, tested BVD free, sire and parent verified and genomic tested for EBV accuracy. “About half the bulls catalogued are breed average or below for birth weight so there is an extensive selection to be considered for heifer matings,” Mr Torrisi said.