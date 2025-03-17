An Allanooka-bred Angus bull sold for the sale record top price of $40,000 at the Gingin Bull Sale, where the overall average price soared well above last year. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Elders on March 6, was interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Midlands Cattle Breeders’ Association president Tony Sudlow welcomed a large crowd of 55 registered bidders to the updated sale ring with its added safety lead-up lane and handler’s cage. “It’s the best way of offering animals,” he said. The smooth-running auction began as Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly offered 85 bulls, with 76 sold to an average price of $10,184, up $1609/head on last year when 80 bulls sold for an average of $8575. The multi-breed sale included an offering of 61 Angus, 12 Limousin, two Black Simmentals, and 10 Murray Grey bulls from seven studs. ANGUS Leading off the Angus catalogue was 18 Black Tara Bulls offered from the Kupsch family, of Allanooka, with all sold to a record sale top price of $40,000, and average price of $13,722, up $2889/head on last year when BT sold 18 bulls for an average of $10,833. The sale topper, Black Tara Upload U57, a March 2023-drop offered as lot five, sold to repeat buyer Trevor Kanny of Bonegilla Grazing Co. in Walkaway. Mr Kanny said his top pick had the muscle, length of spine and conformation to put over three-year-old cows from his family’s commercial herd of 200 females. “The bull represents new genetics for our herd; I’m quite pleased with his presence to do a good job,” he said. Black Tara studmaster Brad Kupsch said BT Upload U57 was the start of Schiefelbein Showman 338-sired sons. “Upload U57 is a true representation of the thickness, barrel and muscle,” he said. “This bull is showing great depth of body and measured in the top one per cent for growth and top 10 per cent for the rest.” The catalogue listed the 870kg bull’s Estimated Breeding Values for growth as +76, +120, and +164 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. The $28,000 second top-priced sale bull, Black Tara Universal U43, was secured by Gingin account BullRush Farm, which also was successful on the $19,000 third top-priced bull, Kapari Uptain U122, offered by the Sudlow family, of Northampton. The owner of BullRush Farm is a long-time repeat buyer at the sale who knows quality. His first pick, the 792kg BT Universal U43, was sired by Montana Elevation 7198, described as a “well-balanced bull with a powerful hindquarter and good feet”. Kapari Uptain U122 weighed in at 726kg and was described as having exceptional disposition and an elite set of EBVs including breed leading calving ease and low birthweight (+1.6), with positive rib (+4,2) and rump (+3.7) fats (top 5 per cent). Account Gardin Park Grazing took home four Black Tara bulls as volume buyer to a top of $15,000 and average price of $12,500. The Sudlow family’s Kapari catalogue offered and sold 31 bulls to the top of $21,000 and average price of $11,258, up $1325/head on last year when 30 sold for an average of $9933. Their sale topper, K Uptain U122, was offered at the back of the catalogue as lot 49, so even the line-up with price spikes throughout the Kapari bulls. The $19,000 Kapari bull offered as lot 40 was sold to repeat buying account Silverback Farms in Northam that also secured three other Kapari bulls for a total average price of $16,000/head. Silverback Farm’s top pick, Kapari Rembrandt U23, was AI sired by Millah Murrah Rembrandt R48, and described as having “a bit more frame and an outstanding balance of figures”. Mr Sudlow said his docility was in the top 7 per cent range, an important quiet temperament trait that Kapari strived for. The Vlahov family of Liberty Ag in Walkaway secured four Kapari bulls to a top of $10,000 and average price of $9000. Andrew Vlahov said he was chasing new blood (genetics) for his family’s 350 to 400 head Angus female herd. “We contract our calves into a feedlot that are finished at about 350kg for the steers and 320kg for heifers before being offered on AuctionsPlus,” he said. “We have bought more than 100 Kapari bulls since the early 2000s.” Sally O’Brien of Gabyon Pastoral Company in Dongara secured Kapari Iceman U49 for $16,000 after buying a Black Tara bull for $10,000. “I was aiming for my family’s replacement female demands as we transition the herd,” she said. “The two bulls represent new genetics, with the Kapari bull sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and the Black Tara bull sired by MM Paratrooper R2. “This sale is a great venue to find a diverse range of genetics.” The Topham family of Cookalabie stud in Coomberdale offered 12 Angus bulls, with nine sold to a top of $8000 and average price of $5777, representing good value which was taken up by volume buyer account Gripthorpe Farm of Bolgart that took home two bulls for an average price of $6500. Gripthorpe also secured a Kapari bull for $17,000 for its total three-bull haul. LIMOUSIN The Kupsch family were back in the sale tine with an offering of nine Limousin bulls, with all sold to a top of $13,000 and average price of $8666/head, up $1166/head on last year when eight sold for an average of $7500. The sale topper, Tara Uri U83, was secured by Nigel Love, of Pemberton. He also bought Tara Phoenix U48 for $8000 and the two bulls will go over Angus cows for crossbred performance. Tara Uri U83 was sired by Tara K29 and came with “off the charts” 200-day growth (+35) while T Phoenix U48 was sired by Goldstein Park Phoenix P10. Tara Uncle Blue U106 sold for $12,000 to account KA & TB Grima and Tara Uno U70 was secured by account RK Livestock. The Stickland family of Woronyne stud in Wongan Hills sold all three of their Limousin bulls to account WR & RB Cocking. BLACK SIMMENTALS The Bradford Cattle Company offered two Black Simmentals and sold one for $6000 to Edmond Forrester of Saltwater Beef in Wannamal. Mr Forrester said it was his first Black Simmental bull and would put it over Angus females. MURRAY GREY The Stiickland family of Mungatta Murray Grey stud offered 10 bulls and sold five to a top fo $6000 and average price of $$5200. Their top-selling bull, Mungatta XL Class U81, was secured by Apache Investments and the silver coated bull was described as a first son of Mungatta Upper Class. Mungatta studmaster John Stickland said the bull had structural correctness and was very appealing with a nice spread of figures. GINGIN BULL SALE Offered: 85 Sold: 76 Top price: $40,000 Average: $10,184