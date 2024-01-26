The Kupsch family, of Black Tara Angus stud will present a quality line-up of 18 bulls for the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 7. There will be a selection of sons from exciting new sire Montanna Elevation, as-well-as Coonamble Investment P20, SAV Raindance, Millah Murrah Kloony N310, HF Alkatraz , EF Complement and homebred Black Tara sons from Beastmode. This year’s sale line up comes from a good blend of sires offering proven performance out of the local environment. Black Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch said the excitement was building to introduce Elevation sons. “They have been eye-catching, meaty animals from day one — their thick body types with positive growth data and super docile nature — suitable in any herd,” he said. “Sale bull Black Tara Thunderstruck T44 exemplifies this — he is honestly one of the thickest Angus bulls we have bred at Tara. “His docility typifies what we strive to produce, and his data set is pretty handy too — with 200-day weight in the top 4 per cent of the breed, while retaining strong positive fats across the board — he aims to impress.” Mr Kupsch said the combination of Elevation and dam BT M81 was a winner — with some great embryo calves born at Tara in 2023. “The other sire lines represented are consistent with the Black Tara breeding goals and enables the purchase of multiple bulls for an even and consistent line,” he said. All Tara bulls are performance tested — they are sire-parent verified by DNA, immune-ready (Zoetis STAR) including IBR, inspected for breeding soundness, and morphology tested through Bos Vet and Rural Imperial Bovine Services and ready for work. The Kupsch family, of Walkaway-based Black Tara will host their on-property open day for sale bull viewing on Friday, February 16, from 1pm. To find out more, contact Brad Kupsch on 0428 276 054. BLACK TARA ANGUS STUD Sale: March 7, at Gingin On offer: 18 bulls Information: 0428 276 054