Blackrock Angus Bull Sale hits bullish top of $22,000

The beef cattle sector is bullish, with confidence exemplified at the MacLeay family’s Blackrock Angus Bull Sale, resulting in a total sell-out of all 85 quality bulls with a top price of $22,000. Strong bidding competition came from New Norcia cattleman Graham Nixon who secured the $22,000 top-price bull, Blackrock V139 — sired by S Right Time 7861, a new bloodline for the Nixon family’s Angus herd of 360 breeders. The sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was held on February 12 at the Boyanup saleyards, with 65 registered buyers pushing the average price to $10,259/head. This was up $910/head on last year when 73 bulls were offered, with 63 sold to a stud record top-price of $42,000 and an average price of $9349. Last year’s sale topper, Blackrock U177, sired by Landfall New Ground N90, sold to Cherylton Angus stud and was renamed Black Rock Breaking Ground U117, with semen rights secured by US-owned genetic provider World Wide Sires. The company’s international arm WWS Australia, now has U177’s semen straws available through its Beef Sires directory below the title “impressive new sires”. WWS Australia beef manager Dale Edwards said U177 had plenty of structural quality combined with exceptional top Angus maternal traits. Blackrock Angus stud principal Ken MacLeay said U177 was a top performer backed by this year’s buoyant sale result that mimicked the rising values from the “tell-all” weaner market. “It’s good to see the market continue to build, and we appreciated all the buying support from our progressive line of Blackrock bulls,” he said. Stud manager Clemens Kiessig said it was decided to offer more bulls this year, up by 12 head on last year, to allow a larger selection to bull buyers with discerning interest across the State. “Our top-priced bull (V139) is thick-built by sire S Right Time, and all the sons in the catalogue sold well,” he said. The Nixon family will be adding a proven sire to their herd in V139, with his Estimated Breeding Value figures in the top 4 per cent of the breed for gestation length (-9.1) and 200-day growth rate (+67). Other top marks included a top 10 per cent for EBV rump fat (+2.8) and an Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index in the top 9 per cent ($427), with this percentage matched with a foot angle figure (+0.75). The $21,000 second top-priced bull, Blackrock V44 sired by Stoney Point Spectacular S026, a new release sire in 2024, sold to the Phillips family, of Kanangara Grazing near Manjimup. Lyndsay Phillips said V44, that represented outcross genetics, had “exceptional” EBV figures and would be put over about 70 cows off a “good growing season”. “We run 1000 breeders with calves sold to a Tammin feedlot,” she said. The Phillips family will add some hefty growth into their calves through V44, with its top 2 per cent EBV figure for 200-day weight (+70) and top one per cent indexes ($A: $301, $A-L: $473). The $20,000 third top-priced bull, Blackrock V3, sired by Coonamble Samson S54, a WA-bred bull with “excellent growth carcase weight”, sold to Walkaway account R & R Cobley. The $19,000 fourth top-priced bull, Blackrock V282 sired by a homebred sire T137, sold to Busselton producer Nico Lubbe. Mr Lubbe said V3, with its EBV 200-day weight of +65 and a top 3 per cent for Docility (+41) would be used in his family’s Angus herd’s heifer mating program. With all four top-priced bulls bred from different sires, the 56-year-old Blackrock stud established by the late Don MacLeay continues to deliver on quality genetic selection. First-time buyers David and Kate Vandenberghe secured a volume of five bulls to a top of $16,000 and average price of $11,600/head. “We have invested in a herd of mixed-breed cows with an aim to run them on a new leased property,” Mr Vandenberghe said. Esperance producers were at Blackrock in numbers, with Graham Darlow securing a volume of 10 bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $8600. Nutrien Livestock agent Darren Chatley, who secured bulls for the Darlow families, said weaner steers were up about $550/head on last year out of the Esperance area. “I expect the bull selling season to hold strong values,” he said. BLACKROCK ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 85 Sold: 85 Top price: $22,000 Average: $10,259