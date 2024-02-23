A Vasse-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $20,000 at the MacLeay family’s Blackrock Bull Sale at the Boyanup selling complex. The sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was held on February 15 — with 72 bulls offered resulting in 64 sold for an average price of $9320 — down $1758/head on last year when 64 bulls sold for an average price of $11,078. The sale topper, Blackrock T132, sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, was put up into a bidding war between two stud interests and finally secured by Willandra Angus stud co-principal Peter Cowcher, of Williams. “I liked the structure of this bull, he had good growth figures and great feet — one of the better Pararooper sons I’ve seen,” he said. “We are aiming to start our relatively new Angus stud with a good foundation of genetics.” Blackrock T132 recorded a birthweight of +4.7 and had growth Estimated Breeding Values of +58, +111 and +131 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and an excellent set of feet EBVs including claw +0.46, angle +0.72 and leg +0.92. Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the three-top priced Paratrooper sons sold well — they averaged $19,000/head. “The sale had an excellent clearance with long-time buyers in support and plenty of heifer options,” he said. The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Blackrock T157, was also a Paratrooper son that sold through AuctionsPlus to a Muchea buyer. Another Paratrooper son, B T137 sold for the $18,000 third top-price to account Moses Rock Ecology in Busselton through Elders agent Jacques Martinson. Repeat buyer Graham Nixon, of New Norcia, secured two bulls, paying $11,000 for a Chiltern Park MOE M6 son and $10,500 for a Rennylea L519 son. Observing the sale, former Angus Australia president John Young the strong sale result was part of Ken MacLeay’s (Blackrock studmaster) professional breeding. “It was a superb presentation of Angus bulls that brought exceptional values,” he said. Walkaway producer Darren Cobley secured his first GDAR Regulator 364 son for $10,500, assisted by Elders agent Brenton Miller. Mr Cobley, a 10-year Blackrock client, will run the bull with some of his family’s 260 self-replacing breeders with calves put on feed for 90-days. Elders Esperance agent Darren Chatley was securing bulls for three long-time buyers. He secured four bulls for Esperance account Chilwell to a top of $9500 and an average price of $6600 — selecting for moderate frame types with early maturity and positive rib and rump fats. “They run about 2500 Angus breeders,” he said. Mr Chatley also assisted with Esperance producer Mark Darlow, who trades as Forward Plains — securing four bulls for an average price of $9500 to run with his family’s 450 Angus breeders. Mark’s brother, Graham Darlow, who trades as Darlow Ag Company in Esperance, secured bulls for $11,500 and $10,500. The 54-bidding registration list also included Riley Curnow, who trades as Beachborough in Ludlow. He secured three bulls for an average price of $9500. “We bought our first Blackrock bulls last year and are back to gain more 200-day weight advantage,” Mr Curnow said. Another stud purchase was from Cookalabi Angus stud co-principal David Topham, of Coomberdale, who took a shine to Blackrock T138, a Rennylea L519 son. “I particularly liked the bull’s high docility EBV figure — top 1 per cent of the breed,” he said. Mr MacLeay said he was very happy with the sale results — above expectations. He congratulated his stock manager Clemens Kiessig on his four years at the stud — assisting greatly with improved herd management. BLACKROCK ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 72 Sold: 64 Top price: $20,000 Average: $9320