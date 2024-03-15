A Bridgetown-bred Black Simmental bull sold to the stud record top-price of $41,000 at the Introvigne family’s Annual Bonnydale Black Simmental Bull Sale The sale, held on March 11 and conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 75 bulls, with 65 sold for an average price of $10,400, which was $1021/head down on last year when 76 bulls sold for an average price of $11,421. The catalogue included an offering of 56 Black Simmentals and 19 SimAngus bulls, with 51 and 14 sold respectively. BLACK SIMMENTALS The $41,000 top-priced bull, Bonnydale Revenue U149, was secured by a syndicate of two buyers of the walking bull including NSW-based St Pauls Genetics and Victoria-based Webb Pastoral that runs Webb Simmentals, a founding Black Simmental stud in Australia. Bidding on behalf of the two buyers was South Australia-based Six Creeks Black Simmental stud principal Brad Creek, who said he would be involved in the purchase of the bull with a semen share. Webb Pastoral operations manager Michael Famularo said the bull would be used this autumn across the farm’s commercial Angus herd as well as the Webb family’s stud herd of 70 breeders in an AI program. “We liked the bull’s softness and its best performance qualities and will put over new genetics being sourced from the US,” he said. “Black Simmental cattle are being looked at as more favourable than Angus in their affordability.” The 2023 January-drop 702kg bull was sired by Bonnydale Revenue and recorded Estimated Progeny Differences of 15.2 for calving ease, 1.1 for birthweight, 82 for weaning weight, 126.6 for Yearling weight and had a docility of 15.6. These figures come by way of the North America-based International Genetics Solutions, the largest and most advanced multi-breed beef cattle evaluation company in the world. Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne said it was his family’s aim to provide the commercial beef industry with world-class genetics to “advanced customers’ herds”. This year’s catalogue was testament to that commitment as the line-up introduced sons of “super calving ease” sire TJ Gold 274G as well as sons of LCDR Favor 140F, a “power sire with docility and an IMF and EMA combination — hard to beat”. Also making their debut was sons of LCDR Progressive, a sire that delivers on calving ease, powerful growth, IMF and EMA. That hit the mark for Katanning-based Bullock Simmentals co-principal Brad Patterson who secured a Progessive son for the $21,000 second top-price. Mr Patterson, who was the under-bidder on the sale topper, said his second choice came with outstanding versatility and carcase attributes on top of good finishing ability with exceptional EPD growth traits. “I particularly appreciated its top 10 per cent for carcase weight (57.4),” he said. Its EPD yearling weight (142) was in the top 10 per centas was the index values including $API (151.51) and $TI (96.2). Favor’s first son offered sold for $18,000 with an outright purchase from St Paul Genetics on a bull that had EPDs in the top 10 per cent for five traits. Another Bonnydale Revenue son, B Revenue U222, sold for $20,000 to Les and Elaine Brookes of Bridgetown, who are aiming to change-up their calf marketing strategy, but importance was on “easy-calving” on their selection. One of the first TJ Gold sons offered found bidding support with Forest Grove-based Topweight Simmentals securing the newcomer for the WA seedstock market. Another TJ Gold son sold for $14,000 to repeat volume buyer Alf Carroll, who trades as Tirano Farms in Cundinup. Mr Carroll who said the tough cattle market was a “wait and see” issue, also secured two Favor sons for $16,000 and $15,000. “I was after well-muscled types with weaning weight, the bulls will go over Angus cross Friesian cows,” he said. “I must be doing something right as I placed second iin the MSA (Meat Standards Australia) carcase awards.” SIMANGUS The catalogue of 19 SimAngus bulls resulted in 14 sold to a top of $10,000 and average price of $7143. The $10,000 top-priced SimAngus bull, Bonnydale SA Powerplay U425, sold to Victoria-based account RW & KA Newham, with Elders agent Pearce Watling bidding on behalf of the repeat buyers. This 684kg yearling SimAngus bull was sired by Texas Powerplay P613, that continues to provide exceptional performance at Bonnydale.