Bonnydale sells to an impressive $15,000 top

The revolution of increased demand for black-skinned European beef bulls for “meatier” cross-breeding profits continued to strike a chord in WA’s South West to the tune of a $15,000 top-price to a first-time buyer.

The Introvigne family, of Bonnydale Black Simmentals, hosted their 24th annual bull sale, on-farm at Bridgetown on Monday, and were pleased with the support in a tough season, when 51 registered buyers attended the auction.

The sale, conducted by Elders, offered 69 bulls, with 60 sold to an average price of $5979/head, $1913/head down on last year when 67 sold for an average price of $7892/head.

This included a breed breakdown of 47 Black Simmental bulls, of which 41 sold for an average price of $6445/head, while 22 SimAngus bulls were in the offering, with 19 sold for an average price of $4974/head.

Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne said his family was pleased with the sale result considering the adverse seasonal conditions.

Prices were back on last year which was a reflection of the seasonal conditions we are facing,” he said.

“Feed and water are in short supply and the number of cows are down in areas.”

Camera Icon Paula Carroll, of Nannup, with her daughter, Charlotte, 3, was a partner in securing the equal $11,500 second-top price Bonnydale bull. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Elders auctioneer Gary Preston said the sale, which was at its best with quality and had a positive clearance, was absent of bidding competition from previous years.

“Last year, we had 20 bulls sold to Mid West producers, but they had no spring rain and cows have left the system,” he said.

After receiving their best calf prices from 40 years of breeding beef cattle, Giulio and Janine Perrella, of Northcliffe, splurged on securing the sale topper, Bonnydale Lincoln Q090, a yearling Black Simmental bull.

In a change of colour palate, it was the couple’s first purchase of a black-skinned Simmental after using traditional red bulls to cross over their herd of Angus-Friesian cross females at their 400ha Cumpunya farm.

“We liked how well built the bull was and his figures,” Mr Perrella said.

“We are hoping to go one better with the blacks after being a top-three finalist in the MSA awards (2019 Meat Standards Australia Most Outstanding MSA Beef Producer for WA — band 1) last year based on 350 of our processed calves.”

The couple are off to a good start with B Lincoln Q090, which was by the powerful game-changing sire Bonnydale Augustus L34 and goes back to elite US sire W/C Widetrack 694Y on the dam side.

Camera Icon Bonnydale Big Timber Q103 sold to repeat Victorian buyer RW & KA Newham for the equal $11,500 second-top price. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Introvigne said Lincoln, with his top-three per cent carcase weight, “was bred to perform”.

Also active on the great-value opportunity this year, the Carroll family, of Tirano Farms, at Nannup, secured three bulls to a top of $11,500 and average price of $11,167/head.

Alfred and Karen Carroll and their son, Michael and his wife Paula, run 250 Angus cross Friesian cows at their 400ha farm and have been putting Bonnydale bulls to work for many years.

Also buying off the top-line was Rod and Kerry Newnham, of Eurora, Victoria, who paid the $11,500 equal second-top price for Bonnydale Big Timber Q103.

Mr Introvigne said the couple, who made their bid through Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer via phone hook-up, were regular buyers.

The $9000 top-priced SimAngus bull also sold by a phone call to account Brewer Beef, of Taun-gatta, Victoria.

Volume buyer was Alcoa Australia farm manager Vaughan Byrd, of Wagerup, who secured five bulls to a top of $6000 and average price of $5200.