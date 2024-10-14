A Dinninup-bred White Suffolk ram sold to a top-price of $5200 at the Boree Park 2nd Annual On-property White Suffolk ram sale, where values increased strongly on last year’s inaugural sale. The sale, conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus on October 8, offered 139 rams that resulted in 136 sold (98 per cent clearance) for an average price of $1283, up $162/head on last year when 106 sold for an average price of $1121. Elders stud stock terminal breeds specialist Michael O’Neil said the strong sale was the result of excellent support from commercial sheep producers from the Great Southern. “Buyer confidence had an apparent boost from the recent rains and commercial producers had a great selection of Lambplan data to make informed decisions on their top-picks,” he said. “Boree Park offered a lot of data-performance types with many TCP’s (Terminal Carcase Production index) above 160.” The $5200 sale topper offered as lot 10, Boree Park 231132, was secured through AuctionsPlus buyer Chris Rudiger, who runs his family’s Elton Downs White Suffolk stud, established in 2016 in Karoonda, South Australia. Mr Rudiger said he was impressed with the ram’s structure and very handy data set. “We were aiming to buy the ram’s sire, Detpa Grove 210533 a few years ago, so we’re pleased to have one of his sons in this well-put-together ram,” he said. “We run 800 (White Suffolk) stud ewes, and this ram (Boree Park 231132) will do nicely improving the stud flock’s data as an outcross infusion.” Mr Rudiger’s top pick was recorded in the top 1 per cent for TCP (166.85) and eye muscle depth (4.68), the latter was the highest EMD in the catalogue. The July 2023-drop ram also was in the top 5 per cent for Lamb Eating Quality index (158.26), weaning weight (12.55), and post weaning weight (20.19). Boree Park stud principal Michael Potter said the top priced ram was no surprise to the team at Boree Park. “Being a cracking ram by Detpa 533, we know he will do good things for Chris and the team at Elton Downs in the future and can’t wait to see his progeny,” he said. “Special mention goes to Alex Reid picking up lot 67. with all proceeds of this ram going to the Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity and we could not be happier to support such a great cause.” The $4800 second top-priced ram offered as lot 3, Boree Park 230246, was secured by commercial lamb producer Justin Corker, of Boyup Brook. Mr Corker said he was chasing a high figured well-balanced type to run in a nucleus of 120 ewes to breed flock rams that are used as terminal sires over Merinotech blood type Merino ewes. “We’ve been using White Suffolk rams for about 30 years over Merinos with an aim to produce a 48 to 49kg liveweight finished lamb,” he said. “White Suffolk rams provide ease of birth and fast growth while the Merinotech type ewes are easy-care and have plenty of milk.” This high-ranking ram, sired by EM 210270 and born on April 30, 2023, had the most in recording in the top 1 per cent for LEQ (164.45), TCP (164.79), WWT (13.92), and PWT (21.39). The $3000 third top-priced ram, Boree Park 230598, an Iveston 214231 son, was secured through AuctionsPlus. This ram had the highest catalogued TCP (174.12) and had growth figures in the top 1 per cent including WWT (13.3), and PWWT (20.96). Volume buyers were many including Beechbanks Farms of Tenterden, who returned to the sale buying a total of 16 to a top of $1600 and average price of $1400. Kojonup-based Acre Farms took home 19 rams to a top of $1400 and average price of $1116, while 14 rams will also be heading to the same shire with Kilreaney Farms taking 14 rams for an average price of $1236. The Rutherford family, who trade as IG & SB Rutherford & Sons of Duranillin secured 10 rams for an average price of $1170. BOREE PARK WHITE SUFFOLK RAM SALE Offered: 139 Sold: 136 Top price: $5200 Average: $1283