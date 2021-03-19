The Narngulu Invitational Bos Indicus Bull Sale will bring 89 bulls to the Coolina Sale Complex on April 7 with the auction starting at 10.30am.

The annual sale, to be conducted by Nutrien Livestock, will offer in order of sale 13 Oakvale Brahman bulls followed by 76 Fieldhouse Droughtmanster bulls.

Oakvale Brahman stud co-principals Reg and Carole Teakle, of Northampton, will offer seven Red Brahmans and six Grey Brahmans, from Queensland bloodlines.

Mr Teakle said four of the Red Bulls were sired by Barlyne Yougawalla, while the Grey bulls were all sired by Rathlyn Dovi.

The Oakvale bulls are all quiet and well-grown and have an average age of 26 months.

From Ken and Shelley Mutton’s Fieldhouse Droughtmaster stud, based at Wickepin, will be an offering of bulls from a variety of sires.

The early lots of bulls were sired by De Grey Park Danzio, and out of different Fieldhouse dams.

Also on offer are sons of Valera Vale Hitman and Sevenell Mandrake, plus Strathfield Apollo and De Gray Park 1566 and 1927.

The sires list goes on with Glenlands D Ritual, Glenlands J Voltage and Crusader Gosh.

Mr Mutton said this year’s sale team represented a very even line-up.

“We are very pleased of the cattle market and I am optimistic the Narngulu sale will be a success,” he said.

Nutrien Livestock pastoral representative Roger Leeds said the Fieldhouse line-up was certainly one of the best offered.

“The quality Queensland-bred sires used by the stud have shown through in the quality of the progeny,” he said.

“The sale team is consistent, with style and length of body, throughout the catalogue.”

Mr Leeds said Fieldhouse bulls, with their early maturity and carcase quality, were suitable to use anywhere in WA.