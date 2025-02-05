The South West’s biggest livestock saleyard has introduced a $3 “effluent fee” for all cattle after WA’s environmental regulator imposed “drastic” new waste removal conditions following a sewage dumping probe. The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation launched a review of Boyanup Saleyards’ operating licence after up to 7000 litres of manure sludge was pumped into adjacent bushland in March 2023. DWER launched the investigation after concerned residents provided photographs of the stinking mess to the department. The review concluded in September 2023, with DWER issuing a licence amendment requiring all effluent to be removed and taken to an approved facility, such as an organics recycling centre or solid waste facility. Saleyards owner-operator the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association announced the new $3 fee, which it introduced on January 1, in an ad in Farm Weekly last month. Citing the licence amendment, WALSA said the fee was necessary to ensure the facility’s “viability”. “The drastic rise in effluent removal has had a major impact on WALSA operating conditions and financials at the saleyard facility,” the ad stated. “WALSA will review this fee again in April 2025.” In response to questions from Countryman, DWER confirmed the investigation identified “potential health risks” but said WALSA — a joint venture between Elders and Nutrien — had not breached its licence conditions. WALSA chairman Dean Hubbard was contacted for comment. WHAT THE PROBE FOUND At the time of the investigation, WALSA was allowed to dispose of liquid effluent in the bushland — which it owns — but not solids. Manure run-off from the facility’s cattle yards was being directed to three traps before being pumped to a secondary sedimentation tank, according to DWER’s report. Carryover solids were settled out using a series of screens before entering a final sump, where the resultant effluent was pumped into the bushland and irrigated over a 0.5ha area using sprinklers. “In the absence of soil testing and groundwater monitoring, there is a high risk that historical effluent disposal practices at this premises have resulted in over application of nutrients, leading to … run-off to surface drains, leaching to soil, and potentially groundwater,” the report said. It noted the saleyard was within the Lower Preston surface water catchment, a tributary of the Preston River, where water quality targets are not being met. In the report, the Shire of Capel described WALSA’s environment management plan as “difficult to interpret”, lacking details, and “oftentimes contradictory”. The on-site disposal of “raw or unprocessed manure” posed an “unacceptable risk of impacts to public health and the environment”, the report said, citing the potential for nuisance odour, flies and vermin. It warned disposing of effluent in open bushland exposed the public to “severe infection from zoonotic pathogens” — diseases spread from animals to humans. DWER concluded the requirements for on-site waste management were “unclear” and the licence did not “accurately reflect” activities being undertaken at the saleyard. “The existing licence . . . has not been subjected to a detailed environmental risk assessment under the department’s current regulatory framework,” the report said. “There is not an appropriate level of regulatory control being applied commensurate to the risk of impacts from operations and on-site waste management.” TROUBLE STRIKES TWICE WALSA told DWER the incident that sparked the probe was the result of a pump failure that caused a run-off trap to become “clogged with manure and solids”. “(WALSA) subsequently engaged a contractor to vacuum pump out the solids and dispose over the adjacent tree lot,” the report said. Environmental officers from the shire spoke with the contractor while he was still on-site after receiving complaints from the public. The contractor estimated 5000-7000 litres of “manure/sludge” — including about 2000 litres of potable water used to break up the solids — was pumped into the bushland. Five months later, while the probe was still under way, the shire reported another incident to DWER when the effluent sedimentation tank overflowed after heavy rainfall. Shire staff reported watching effluent being piped from the tank to the bushland, where “significant pooling was occurring and a strong odour present”. Under its amended licence, WALSA must now remove manure from its cattle pens after every sale, and remove solids from the sedimentation tank at least once a year, with detailed records to be kept. It must also regularly inspect the tank and other equipment to minimise the potential for blockages, and notify DWER before and after all “desludging events”.