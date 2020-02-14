Bullish buying raises Ardcairnie to a $10,250 top

One of Ardcairnie Angus’ quality bulls has fetched more than $10,000 at the Great Southern stud’s 22nd annual sale.

Ardcairnie principals Jim and Pam McGregor’s latest sale, held at the couple’s Kojonup property last Tuesday, reached a top of $10,250 with buyers prepared to bid up on the top-line.

Fifty-eight bulls were offered at the auction through Elders, with 16 selling at the fall of the hammer for a $6735 per head average.

The McGregors’ 22nd on-property sale featured “one of the best line-ups ever”, according to Elders auctioneer Nathan King, but he conceded the bulls were up against “unseasonal conditions”, resulting in a low clearance.

However, seven passed-in bulls sold immediately after the sale to a top of $6000.

Mr McGregor said he was optimistic about the 2020 season and, as always, the passed-in bulls would be available to service clients’ needs as required through the breeding season.

“While the season is proving difficult for many people, with sound prices and good prospects looking ahead, we feel the case for retaining breeders if possible is very strong,” he said.

“Our remaining bulls have much to offer.”

During the sale, repeat buyers showed confidence in their bids including Graham Nixon, of New Norcia, who purchased the $10,250 sale-topper.

Mr Nixon, who runs a 350 Angus breeding herd, waited patiently for his first pick, Ardcairnie P174, from lot 37.

Camera Icon First-time buyer Bulliac Angus stud principal Ben Hill, of Miles, Queensland, with Ardcairnie P92, for which he paid $8000. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“I selected the bull visually and from his well-balanced figures,” he said.

“He will go over an elite group of second calvers.”

The 20-month old bull was sired by VAR Generation 2100 and recorded an Estimated Breeding Value birthweight of +4.5, with growths of +54, +96 and +124 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Two $8750 equal-second top-price bulls went to repeat buyers.

David Roe, of Benalong Grazing at Gingin, secured Ardcairnie P48, while Alan Greenwell, of Bullrush Farm at Gingin, paid equal money for Ardcairnie P241.

Mr Roe’s son Lewis said Ardcairnie P48 was the family’s pick of the day from its good growth figures and eye muscle area.

“We will put him over second calvers from our 700 Angus breeding herd,” Lewis said.

“The bull also represented outcross genetics on the sire side.”

The Roe family liked the potential of the LD Capitalist 316 son, which recorded growth EBVs of +61, +103 and +134 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, and will look to select both replacement heifers and flock bulls from its progeny.

Mr Greenwell’s top pick was a first-drop Baldridge Bronc son and he also paid $8000 for P18, sired by Ardcairnie F96.

The McGregors’ auction also prompted first-time buyer Ben Hill to travel from Queensland to Kojonup for the sale.

Mr Hill oversees Bulliac Angus stud based in the small town of Miles in Queensland’s Western Downs Region.

Mr Hill — who secured his first pick, Ardcairnie P92, by VAR Foreman 3339 — said he had been following Ardcairnie for several years, leading to the decision to fly to WA this year and cart a bull home.

“I was after some different genetics, and knowing the McGregors finish their bulls off grass only, it was easy to find a good honest type,” he said.

“We supply Angus bulls for Queensland’s Bos Indicus commercial herds.”

Steve Neville, of Old Bam Bun Grazing, who runs 650 Angus breeders at Gingin, bought three bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $6083.