The Patterson family of Katanning-based Bullock Hills Simmentals stud will host their 3rd annual production sale on Wednesday, March 12, at the Boyanup Saleyard Complex. This year’s sale will be held two weeks earlier than previous sales to align with other Black Simmental sales in WA. Bullock Hills will offer both yearlings (13-14 months) and rising two-year-olds again this year with the majority of the sale lots offered as Black Simmentals. In the last 12 months, the Bullock Hills team have sold their core group of traditional Simmental stud cows. Bullock Hills stud principal Brad Patterson said this was a hard decision as numbers were scaled back in recent years with only the best performing cattle remaining registered. “This directional change in our stud’s focus was required to meet the increasing demand for black cattle and our desire to explore and expand the breeding opportunities going forward,” he said. “Progeny from the traditional herd will still be available over the next two sales. “The offering will include traditional bulls from our top preforming traditional females.” Mr Patterson said this year’s sale would consist of 30 bulls with a selection of quality heifers. “All lots have been comprehensively measured since birth and display performance figures in the upper percentile categories,” he said. “As mentioned previously, the majority are black, with seven traditional types included and majority in both groups are homozygous polls. “New imported sires represented include CLRS Guardian 317G who is a low birth weight bull with exceptional growth being in the top second and third percentile for expected progeny differences (EPI) for weaning and yearling weights respectively.” In addition, Mr Patterson said Guardian 317 G exhibited marbling scores in the top one percentile for the breed. To compliment Guardian, a new pure bred outcross sire, OMF Epic E27 (Black), has been incorporated into the Bullock Hills bloodlines. “This sire also features both low birth weight and calving ease, closely followed with high weaning weight, and overall softness and a highly rated phenotype,” Mr Patterson said. Other black sires represented in the team include TJ Gold and Gibbs Essential. The red sires include Glenside Crumpy, CDI Rimrock, and IR Imperial D948. The Bullock Hills sale will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock in association with Elders and interfaced on AuctionsPlus. For inquiries contact Brad Patterson at 0427 228 043.