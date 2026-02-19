Katanning-bred Angus bulls sold to a top of $8500 at the Kitchen family’s eighth annual on-property Carenda Bull Sale that resulted in a good-valued buyer’s market. The sale, conducted by Elders via Helmsman auction and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 25 Angus bulls with 24 sold for an average price of $5521/head. This was down $1094/head on last year when 22 bulls sold for an average price of $6613, suggesting good values were there for the taking. Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen said he was pleased with the clearance on one of his family’s “better line-ups” of quality bulls. “It was good to welcome return volume buyers Craig Moore and Kelly Templer, of Hay River Grazing in Mt Barker filling their requirements,” he said. “I appreciated the support from Elders Manjimup livestock agent Cameron Harris, who secured the sale topper for his client while also buying bulls for four other clients.” Mr Moore and his partner Ms Templer, who are the managers for Hay River Grazing, secured a total of 11 bulls for an average price of $5000/head. “We have been buying Carenda bulls for three years — they are good value for the quality,” Mr Moore said. “Our Malaysian owners are keen to double the herd size from 1500 Hereford-based breeders to 3000 with a herd change to pure Angus. “I was selecting for sound feet and good stature with reasonable temperament — these bulls provide excellent hybrid vigour in our calves.” Mr Harris said he selected a “powerful bull” in Carenda Velvet V45, sired by Ellison Three Rivers 8062. He secured the bull for Manjimup producer and return buyer Brendan Bogoias, of Bogoaia Farms, running 400 Angus commercial breeders. Offered as lot 9, V45 had estimated breeding value growth figures in the top 3 per cent for 200, 400, and 600-day weights measuring +69, +122, and +159 respectively. It also had a top-5 per cent figure for mature cow weight (+146) and a top-7 per cent for Carcase Weight (+90). The $7000 second top-priced bull, Carenda Valour V32, was sired by USA Sitz Resilient 10208 – representing outcross genetics to buyers Grant and Helen Cooper of Tatalarup, near the Porongurup’s. The couple have been buying Carenda bulls for about five years with an aim to select good constitution, low birth weight and high milk on a balanced set of EBV figures. The bull was moderate in EBVs across the 21 traits and was earmarked for heifer mating at the Coopers’ beef cattle enterprise. The Coopers will also take-home Carenda Champagne for $6500, sired by Ellingson Three Rivers, showing a substantial amount of growth EBVs in 200, 400, and 600-day weights measuring +64, +117, and +145, all in the top 10 per cent or better. Another $6500 bull, Carenda viper V6, sired by S Right Time 7861, was secured by return buying account Dairydale Pastoral Company. Yanmah Estate secured two bulls for $6500 and $5500, and new buyer Plunkett Properties in Pinjarra secured two bulls for $6000 and $5500 through farm manager Jacob Walmsley. Jacob’s father, Eric Walmsley secured two bulls for $5000/head and has entered two teams of Carenda bloodline steers in Albany’s Gate 2 Plate Feedlot Challenge. He hoping to get good data from the competition to gain further knowledge for his own feedlot program in Pinjarra. “I hope the Carenda blood steers come out on top from feedlot to Meat Standards Australia processing standards,” he said. With good-valued bulls, newly designed caps were handed out to all registered buyers and Grace Kitchen, 7, was looking very stylish in blue floral. CARENDA ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 25 Sold: 24 Top price: $8500 Average: $5521