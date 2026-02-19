Wongan Hills-based Mungatta Murray Grey stud, run by John and Leon Stickland, will offer 12 bulls at the Gingin Multibreed Bull Sale on March 5. This year’s Mungatta offering includes bulls with moderate birth weights and very even growth rates. First to be offered as lot 77 will be a silver-coated Mungatta Yerevan V22 (PB) (AI), by international approved sire Nangara Quarterback Q1 (PB) (AI), with four sons represented in the sale. Mungatta stud co-principal John Stickland said V22 was an easy-doing bull with quiet temperament, with good fertility from a 39cm scrotal circumference that resulted in a 79 per cent motility. “Another bull sired by Quarterback is lot 78, Mungatta Yosemite V34 (PB) (AI) that is a large-framed bull with a strong topline that measured a 40.5 SC and resulted in an 89 per cent motility,” John said. “Third in the catalogue will be lot 79, Mungatta Yunay V10 which we believe is the best son of homebred sire Mungatta Uranium R44 (PB) (AI) going back to grandsire Lindsay Empire E46. “He ticks all the right boxes in his Estimated Breeding Values with a soft coat and 6.4 frame score and came up with a 91 per cent motility.” John said lot 80, Mungatta Yangon V81 (PB), sired by Mungatta Upper Class R24, was a well-proportioned bull with a strong topline and tested a 87 per cent motility. “Lot 83, Mungatta Yoritomo V113 (PB) sired by Mungatta Ruanda N15 (PB) (AI) has a full brother we’ve retained in the stud,” he said. “This sale bull V113 has always been an easy-doing type with good weight for age, his motility was 86 per cent. “Lot 84, Mungatta Young FU V93 (PB), sired by Upper Class, is an ideal type for heifer matings, with a good 5.9 frame score — good feet and his motility was 90 per cent.” All Mungatta bulls have been semen tested and examined by Farmwest as sound and double-vaccinated with 7in1, Pestiguard, Vibiovax and Bovi shield.