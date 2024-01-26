The Kitchen family, of Katanning-based Carenda Angus stud, will offer 32 bulls at their sixth annual on-property bull sale to be held on Thursday, February 22. The sale, conducted by Elders, will be be held through the guidelines of the Helmsman auction system. Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen said it was an exciting year for the stud. “It marks our 30th year of breeding a Herd Book Registered pure-bred Angus cattle stud,” he said. “We are very enthused about our breeding program. “Our sale will offer quality bulls by leading AI and homebred sires.” Mr Kitchen said Carenda’s breeding objectives were based on moderate and docile females for longevity and performance. “This is reflected in this year’s sale line-up and our extra emphasis on traits such as docility, scrotal and positive fats is driving an increase in fertility and longevity,” he said. “We will offer sons of four new sires including Sterling Pacific 904, Myers Fair-n-Square, Heiken Broadview and Carenda Roper R51. “These sires were selected with a strong focus in mind for their high growth and carcase merit.” He said sons of these bulls were very sound, showing good shape and muscle, with very good performance data in their Estimated Breeding Values. “Homebred sire Carenda Roper R51, by Musgrave Stunner 316, was retained for stud duties being of exceptional quality who has completed his third joining and is breeding very well,” Mr Kitchen said. “The sale bulls have come through a difficult season — they scanned extremely well in November and these results will be available on sale day.” Inspections of the Carenda sale bulls are welcome at any time or on sale day from 10.30am — lunch will be provided at noon and the sale starts at 1pm. All Carenda bulls were vaccinated with 7in1, Pestigard and UltraVac. CARENDA ANGUS STUD Sale: Thursday, February 22, at Katanning On offer: 32 bulls Information: 0427 976 960