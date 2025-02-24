Katanning-bred Angus bulls sold to a top-price of $12,000 at the Kitchen family’s 7th Annual On-property Carenda Angus Bull Sale that resulted in a new buyer taking home the sale topper. The sale, conducted on February 20 by Elders through the Helmsman auction system and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 33 bulls, resulting in 22 sold for an average price of $6613, down $487/head on last year, when 26 sold for an average price of $7000. Elders Katanning livestock agent Russell McKay said the sale result was exceptional after very tight seasonal conditions throughout last year. “There is not a lot of water about, and these bulls had to come through a tough season,” he said. “They’re in wonderful condition to begin breeding.” The sale-topper, Carenda Utah U17, offered as lot 2, sold to Jelcobine producer Keith Simmons, who farms with daughters Wendy and Debbie Simmons. Mr Simmons, who was a first-time buyer of Carneda genetics, said he selected U17 for his quiet temperament and good shape. “This bull represents a new bloodline for our 70 Angus breeding herd,” he said. The March 2023-drop bull was sired by Sitz Stellar 726D and out of Carenda Rosebud S8. He recorded a low birthweight Estimated Breeding Value (+2.9) with moderate growth of +54, +98, and +129 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. Passed on through his sire, the bull recorded a top 9 per cent of the breed for rib fat (+2.4) and a top 20 per cent for rump fat (+1.6). The Simmons family also secured the $10,500 second top-priced bull, Carenda Ultimate U19, offered as lot 1. This March 2023-drop bull was sired by Millah Murrah Rembrandt R46, and also recorded positive fat EBVs including rib (+1.7), and rump (+2.4). Mr Simmons said he had previously secured Angus bulls from Narrogin breeder John Young, who ran the former Strathtay Angus stud. “We bought top bulls and some females from the Strathtay dispersal sale to breed our own bulls,” he said. “The timing is right for us to add new bloodlines into the herd.” Mr Simmons gets assistance with the cattle from his daughter Wendy, while Debbie tends to the Angenup blood Merino flock, with the trio keeping the farm productive in livestock and wool. Woogenellup producer Mietta Skinner secured Carenda Unleashed U26 for $10,000, the March 2023-drip sired by MM Rembrandt R48. Ms Skinner, a long-time buyer at Carenda, said she selected U26 for his type, and he represented outcross genetics for her family’s 400-head breeding herd. Another prominent sire represented this year was Ellingson Three Rivers 8062, with first-drop son Carenda Unique U20 secured by account Bogoias Farms in Manjimup. The March 2023-drop bull recorded EBV growths in the top 2-3 per cent for 200 (+69), 400 (+123) and 600-day (+158) weights, as well as having a top 7 per cent for EBV net feed intake — feedlot (-0.32). Also selecting an MM Rembrandt R48 son for $7000 was repeat buyer Trevor Scott, who manages the Mt Ferguson Grazing 120-head breeding herd at Boyup Brook. Mr Scott said the bull was “soft with a bit of length”, and represented new genetics through his sire. Volume buyers took home three bulls each, including Pinjarra producers Eric and Jacob Walmsely, who trade as Bandell Falls and secured a trio of Carenda bulls to a top of $7000 for Carenda Universal U27, a Myers Fair-N-Square son. This bull recorded EBV growths in the top 8-11 per cent for 200 (+63), 400 (+113) and 600-day (+143) weights. Jacob Walmsley said they selected for structure and shape for their 250-head breeding herd, with calves finished at 14 months of age through the farm’s feedlot. Also securing a trio of Carenda bulls were repeat buyer Hay River Grazing at Mt Barker, and Bridgetown-based Bowie Beef. Bowie Beef cattle manager Lawson Harper said he was chasing moderate birthweight bulls to put over Angus cows. CARENDA ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 33 Sold: 22 Top price $12,000 Average: $6613