The Kitchen family, of Katanning-based Carenda Angus stud, will offer 32 bulls at their sixth annual on-property bull sale to be held on Thursday, February 22. The sale, conducted by Elders, will again be be held through the guidelines of the Helmsman auction system. Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen said it was an exciting year for the stud. “It marks our 30th year of breeding a Herd Book Registered pure-bred Angus cattle stud,” he said. “We have several new projects on the go for 2024 and we are very enthused about our breeding program going forward. “Our sale will offer 32 quality Angus bulls by leading AI and homebred sires.” Mr Kitchen said Carenda breeding objectives were based on breeding moderate and docile females for longevity and performance. “We think this is reflected in this year’s bull sale line-up and our extra emphasis on traits such as docility, scrotal and positive fats is driving an increase in fertility and longevity,” he said. “We are pleased to offer sons of four new sires at Carenda including Sterling Pacific 904, Myers Fair-n-Square, Heiken Broadview and Carenda Roper R51. “These sires were selected with a strong focus in mind for their high growth and carcase merit.” Mr Kitchen said Pacific and Fair-n-Square were exciting new prospects and would be continually used in the stud’s AI program. He said sons of these bulls were very sound, showing good shape and muscle, with very good performance data in their Estimated Breeding Values. “Homebred sire Carenda Roper R51, by Musgrave Stunner 316, was retained for stud duties being of exceptional quality who has completed his third joining and is breeding very well,” Mr Kitchen said. “We have been really impressed with this group of bulls that have come through a difficult season, as experienced throughout the South West. “As a group they scanned extremely well back in November and all these results will be available on sale day.” Mr Kitchen said despite the difficult season, the Carenda females were on par with the stud’s breeding goals with a pregnancy testing result of 95 per cent in-calf in a fixed-time AI program involving an eight-week joining period. Inspections of the Carenda sale bulls are welcome at any time or on sale day from 10.30am — lunch will be provided at noon and the sale starts at 1pm. All Carneda bulls were vaccinated with 7in1, Pestigard and UltraVac. CARENDA ANGUS STUD Sale: Thursday, February 22, at Katanning On offer: 32 bulls Information: 0427 976 960