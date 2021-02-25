Carenda Angus stud sold to a stud record $13,250 top-price at the Kitchen family’s annual bull sale at Katanning last Thursday.

Overall, of the 28 bulls on offer, 21 sold stud to a record average price of $6595 and an offering of 28 commercial heifers had 24 sold to an average price of $1646.

The Helmsman auction, conducted by Elders, brought 24 registered buyers, with competitive bidding on the top lots.

First-time buyer and Bowie Beef farm manager Matt Fairbrass, of Bridgetown, secured the sale topper, Carenda Quarantine Q45.

“The bull looked visually appealing with a moderate frame and thick body,” he said.

“We will put the outcross genetic bull over cows in our 1000-head Angus breeding program.”

Mr Fairbrass said he liked that Q45 had positive fat figures important to breed replacement females.

The bull, sired by Clunie Range Legend L348, recorded Estimated Breeding Values of +47, +84 and +112 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and had a rib fat of +1.6 and P8 of +0.1.

Mr Fairbrass also secured two other bulls for $7250 and $6750, both sired by Carenda homebred sires and going back to Booroomooka Yogi Z27 and SAV Renown 3439 respectively.

Camera Icon With the $13,000 second top-priced bull, Carenda Quidditch Q36, was Elders auctioneer James Culleton, buyer Kevin Owen, of Tomasi Grazing, in Karridale, and Carenda Angus stud co-principal Matt Kitchen, of Katanning. Credit: Countryman

The $13,000 second top-price bull, Carenda Quidditch Q36, sired by Kansas Aberdeen F84, was secured by first-time buyer Kevin Owen, who manages the 500-head Tomasi Grazing breeding in Karridale.

“I selected the bull for its visual appeal and softness,” Mr Owen said.

“The Aberdeen pedigree will provide outcross genetics for our herd.”

The 816kg bull recorded EBVs of +55, +99 and +134 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Buying account Hourston Grazing, in Redmond, secured Carenda Quill Q30, for $10,000.

Also sired by Clunie Range Legend L348, the 864kg bull was the heaviest in the catalogue and found competitive bidding throughout the Helmsman time frame.

Two bulls sold for $8250, including Carenda Quade Q66, sold to G & S Batley & Son, of Busselton, while Carenda Quince Q75 sold to Bachos Holding, of Manjimup.

Another Kansas Aberdeen son sold to Pinjarra buying account Bancell Falls.

Manjimup producer Jim Bogoais was a first-time buyer securing two bulls for $6750 and $4000.

“I bought a low-birth-weight bull and another bull to put over cows,” he said.

“They both had good conformation and represent new genetics to our 300-head breeding herd.”

Camera Icon Carenda Angus stud co-principals Matt and Daniegh Kitchen, of Katanning, with their children Grace, 2, and Jack, 5 months. Credit: Countryman

Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay said the sale had great buying support through the Elders network.

“To have three bulls sell over $10,000 was an outstanding result,” he said. “Bull preparation was a credit to the vendor after two very tough seasons in Katanning.”