The Kitchen family, of Carenda Angus stud in Katanning, celebrated their 30th anniversary of breed registration at the Sixth Annual On-property Auction that resulted in a top-price of $13,500. The sale, held on February 22 and conducted by Elders through the Helmsman system and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, resulted in 26 bulls sold from 31 offered for an average price of $7000, down $692/head on last year when 26 bulls sold for an average price of $7692. The sale topper, Carenda Teletubbie T10, was sold to repeat top-priced buyer Mat Fairbrass, who is the Bridgetown-based Bowie Beef farm manager. Mr Fairbrass consistently bought his fourth Carenda sale topper in as many years and was keen on the bull’s docility, moderate frame size, and its balanced set of Estimated Breeding Value growth figures. He said the thick-set bull, that represented outcross genetics, would be used over some of the farm’s 950 breeding cow herd. Carenda T10 was sired by Sterling Pacific 904 and out of Carenda Koojan G21, and recorded EBV growth figures of +62, +102 and +130 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. The $12,500 second top-priced bull, Carenda Thor T39, was secured by Monjingup Angus stud principal Wes Graham, of Esperance, who also paid $11,500 for Carenda Twister T31 and $10,500 for Carenda Tate T8. Carenda Thor T39, sired by S Powerpoint 5503, was out of Carenda Dream R12 and recorded EBV growth figures of +60, +107 and +134 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mr Graham said he was very pleased to support the Carenda sale. “I have been buying Carenda bulls for many years,” he said. He said two of the bulls sired by S Powerpoint 5503 had been used at Monjingup previously with success while the third bull, sired by Myers Fair-N-Square, represented new genetics. “We run about 2500 Angus breeders and are facing the same difficulties many producers are up against with the backlog in the processing sector and unfavourable market conditions,” Mr Graham said. The fifth bull sold for top money was Carenda Trojan T4, sired by Myers Fair-N-Square, that was secured by Elders Cranbrook for $9500. Pinjarra producer Eric Walmsley picked up three bulls to a top of $7000 and average price of $6333 as he plans to transition his split Angus and Shorthorn herd to all black. Included in his selections, Mr Walmsley secured three bulls by Carenda homebred sires. New buyer Phil Johnson, who trades as Johnson Brothers in Albany, secured Carenda Top Gun T86 for $8500. Mr Johnson also paid $7000 for Carenda Tik Tok T5, with both bulls recording low EBV birthweight and suitable for heifers. Another new buyer was Mt Barker producer John Howard, who secured Carenda Tarzan T9 for $5500. Mr Howard, a long-time Ardcairnie bull buyer, said he selected the bull for its well-grown size and its deep body and will run it with his 130-head self-replacing Angus herd. “I thought the Helmsman auction ran very well and was quite fair,” he said. Volume and new buyer was Mt Barker-based Hay River Grazing farm manager Craig Moore, who secured four bulls to a top of $5000 and average price of $5000. “I was selecting for low birthweight to run over heifers in our 1200 mainly Angus breeding herd,” he said. Elders stud stock agent Russell McKay said the sale brought strong support with 30 years of breeding associated with the stud. “It was a big decision to move the sale from the Brunswick multi-vendor bull sale, but the Kitchen family’s sale now stands tall on its own feet,” he said. CARENDA ANGUS BULL SALE Offered 31 Sold: 26 Top price: $13,500 Average: $7000