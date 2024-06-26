Environmental groups have slammed Australia’s peak cattle farming body for trying to “create deforestation loopholes” with a newly published land management policy.

It comes after CA released its Land Management Commitment Information Paper, created in response to stricter European Union deforestation laws to be introduced in 2025.

CA CEO Chris Parker said the paper aims to provide clear definitions for deforestation and terms such as “land that is predominantly under agriculture use” to help producers demonstrate their environmental credentials and prevent confusion.

“Through this process, we are balancing the need to empower producers to undertake sustainable agricultural practices, protect our natural systems and maintain market access,” Dr Parker said.

“To ensure equitable outcomes for all producers are achieved, it is vital the solution is industry-led, in consultation with producers, service providers, government officials and supply chain partners.”

The information paper includes information on Australia State and Territory legislation and international frameworks from groups such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Accountability Framework Initiative and the European Union Deforestation Regulation.

However, several environmental groups accused CA of taking advantage of “agriculture land use loopholes” and said the paper would make areas home to threatened species exempt from deforestation commitments.

Camera Icon Beef producers are worried the European Union deforestation laws may impact Australia’s beef export market. Pictured: An aerial image shows cleared land at Dingo in central Queensland. Credit: Supplied / AAP PHOTOS

Australian Conservation Foundation business and Nature lead Nathaniel Pelle said the CA’s paper was “green-washing, plain and simple.”

“Rather than take up the opportunity to halt and reverse nature destruction in the industry and supply a growing global demand for deforestation-free beef, Cattle Australia’s policy is little better than business as usual.

“A minority of producers engaged in broad scale deforestation threaten biodiversity and represent a business risk for responsible cattle graziers who take land stewardship seriously.”

CA’s information paper comes amid concerns that looming laws may pose a threat to Australia’s lucrative beef market.

From 2025, EU companies will be barred from importing beef products from properties where deforestation has occurred over the past four years.

Dr Parker said the EU’s definition of deforestation does not “suit” how Australian producers, especially cattle graziers, use agricultural land, and the paper would aim to address this concern.

“A key focus of this work is to provide clarity in a way that is internationally credible and fit-for-purpose in Australia,” he said.

“In undertaking the work, particular regard is also being given to global food security requirements and climate and biodiversity concerns, with the view to addressing evolving market pressures, Government regulations and disclosure requirements.”