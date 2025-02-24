Improvement in temperament is widely recognised for enhancing cattle herd efficiency and profitability and this docility trait was deemed the most important bull selection criteria revealed in the 2024 Beef Breeding Insights Survey. The survey, co-funded by Meat and Livestock Australia and Angus Australia, also considered temperament as one of the most important Estimated Breeding Values and was within the top three reasons producers selected their respective bull breeds. Cattle producers in all States — both Angus and non-Angus — listed temperament as the most important bull selection criteria. Temperament refers to cattle behaviour in confined spaces or unfamiliar situations, often manifesting as either fear or aggression. Key benefits of docile temperament include lower production costs, easier handling, reduced infrastructure damage, and minimised health and safety risks. The trait also enhanced feedlot performance and eating quality and decreased the risk of dark-cutting carcases. Estimates of the genetic differences in temperament between Angus cattle can be assessed by the docility EBV provided by Trans-Tasman Angus Cattle Evaluation. The docility EBV describes the expected percentage of progeny with acceptable temperament based on docility scores collected through yard or cattle crush assessment conducted at weaning. Angus Australia members have been making considerable genetic progress for more than 20 years as they continue to select for improved docility. Vasse-based Blackrock Angus stud co-principal Ken MacLeay has been selecting for temperament through stringent methods for 10 years with excellent results. The recent Blackrock sale offered 72 bulls, all with EBV docility figures from a poor temperament of +1 to a very high docile figure of +53 — top 1 per cent of the breed. The average EBV docility was +26 for all 72 bulls, representing an average in the top 30 per cent for the breed. Mr MacLeay said he used guidelines to score a bull including observing how it would leave the cattle crush after vaccination, and ear tagging. “If the bull rushes out of the crush and frothing at the mouth, it scores a poor 4 or 5, but if it steps out calmly, it receives a good docility mark of 1,” he said. “Temperament is highly heritable, and the Angus Society has organised a contemporary group of animals to compare bloodline EBV scores. “Another way of defining temperament is through genomics which is independent of bloodline and is based on raw data gene markers for docility.” Mr MacLeay said more and more bull buyers had temperament as a priority. “Quiet bulls represent ease of management, and their progeny perform better in feedlots,” he said.