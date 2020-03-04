Home
Cattle producers rejoice as EYCI catapults to record high

Zach RelphCountryman
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has reached new high, hitting 737.5¢/kg carcase weight.
Camera IconThe Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has reached new high, hitting 737.5¢/kg carcase weight. Credit: Countryman/Countryman

Australia’s cattle market is bulldozing into uncharted territory, with the national indicator reaching a record high.

Yesterday, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator soared to a new top when it hit a whopping 737.5¢/kg carcase weight to pass the previous best of 725.75¢/kg cwt set on August 17, 2016.

The startling EYCI total marks a 308.75¢ increase year-on-year after the indicator was trading at 428.75¢/kg cwt on March 4 last year.

It also represents the national cattle market’s impressive performance over the past decade, after the ECYI was valued at 344.5¢/kg on March 4, 2010.

Although the Eastern States cattle price has been above the WA value for more than a fortnight, the State’s cattle producers are still relishing strong demand.

The Western Young Cattle Indicator reached 641.5¢/kg cwt yesterday to record a 151¢ hike over the past 12 months.

