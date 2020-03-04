Australia’s cattle market is bulldozing into uncharted territory, with the national indicator reaching a record high.

Yesterday, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator soared to a new top when it hit a whopping 737.5¢/kg carcase weight to pass the previous best of 725.75¢/kg cwt set on August 17, 2016.

The startling EYCI total marks a 308.75¢ increase year-on-year after the indicator was trading at 428.75¢/kg cwt on March 4 last year.

It also represents the national cattle market’s impressive performance over the past decade, after the ECYI was valued at 344.5¢/kg on March 4, 2010.

Although the Eastern States cattle price has been above the WA value for more than a fortnight, the State’s cattle producers are still relishing strong demand.

The Western Young Cattle Indicator reached 641.5¢/kg cwt yesterday to record a 151¢ hike over the past 12 months.