The first WA sons by a record-setting US sire generated good interest at the Gandy Angus Yearling Bull Sale on April 9, pushing prices to a top of $21,000.

Gandy Angus stud co-principals Kim and Lex Gandy and family offered nine AI-bred Basin Jameson 1076 sons that sold for an average price of $13,000, boosting the sire line as the most influential presented at the stud’s annual yearling sale.

The high-profile Basin Jameson 1076, out of Basin Joy 9140, was a 2021-drop calf that sold to Utah’s 3 String Cattle Co for US$600,000, setting a record in Montana.

It is now partly-owned by ABS Global in which a semen order was secured by Gandy Angus.

Conducted by Elders and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, Gandy Angus offered 68 and sold 67 bulls to an average price of $9507, a lift of $1982/head on last year when 59 bulls sold for an average price of $7525.

Camera Icon Manjimup-based Gandy Angus stud co-principal Lex Gandy was nominated for the Angus Australia election to serve the role of both the WA State and national seats. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Elders auctioneer Nathan King made welcome a crowd of 54 registered buyers, announcing Ms Gandy was running in the Angus Australia director elections for the both the national and WA State roles.

Camera Icon Steven Gandy, with one of the first sons of US sire Basin Jameson 1076 offered in WA at his family's yearling Angus bull sale that sold to a top of $21,000. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

It was long-time repeat buyer Anthony McDonald, who runs 500 Angus breeders at Esperance and Benger, that secured the sale topper, Gandy Jameson W110, AI sired by Basin 1076 and out of Diamond One Beast Mode Q165,

Mr McDonald said the new bloodlines at the sale were impressive, as he selected on balanced figures for his grass-fed and stubble finished calving program.

His top pick, W110, a 732kg February 2025-drop yearling bull measured in the top 2 per cent for 200-day weight (+71) and Net Feed Intake (-0.52), and was in the top 1 per cent for Leg (+0.70) and Angle (+0.58)

Successful on five bulls for an average price of $14,800, Mr McDonald also had a US Kenny Rogers AI-bred son on his buying list paying $18,000 for Gandy Kenny Rogers W14, with its low birth weight (+2.9) and high mile (+26).

He also found new bloodlines with Gandy Yellowstone W142 at $15,000.

The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Basin Jameson W161, was secured by Esperance cattleman Wes Graham, who was chasing the growth potential of Basin power genetics to run in his family’s nucleus for a 2300 commercial Angus herd.

This 684kg March 2025-drop calf measured in the top 1 per cent for many traits including 200, 400, and 600-day weights (+83, +139, and +177), carcase weight (+116), Net Feed Intake (-0.74), and foot angle (+0.46).

Mr Graham, who was chasing a high-growth bull backed by Jameson genetics said W161 was a “stretchy type” that had “appeal” and “walked beautifully” with an exceptional top-line.

Camera Icon Albany-based Roydon Nominees farm manager Tim Bending with his son Wyatt, 6. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Albany-based Roydon Nominees farm manager Tim Bending, who runs 1100 breeders, secured Gandy Jameson W32 for $14,000 to produce 12-month-old calves for feedlots or graziers.

Mr Bending secured a total of four bulls from four different sires for an average price of $10,500.

Volume buyer was Wagerup-based Alcoa Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd who secured eight bulls for an average price of $8875 for the farm’s 4000 breeders.

“There were two standout sires represented including Jameson and Kenny Rogers for my selections of growth and carcase traits,” he said.

GANDY ANGUS YEARLING BULL SALE

Offered: 68

Sold: 67

Top price: $21,000

Average: $9507