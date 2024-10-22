The European Union has approved a proposal to delay its contentious deforestation laws by 12 months amid concerns around the lack of clarity for importers and exporters. The laws, which were originally meant to come into effect from the start of 2025, will prohibit EU companies from importing beef products from properties where deforestation has occurred over the past four years. In a statement, the EU said the delay would give “legal certainty, predictability and sufficient time” for a smooth and effective implementation of rules. “This postponement will allow third countries, member states, operators and traders to be fully prepared in their due diligence obligations, which is to ensure that certain commodities and products sold in the EU or exported from the EU are deforestation-free,” the statement read. “This includes products made from cattle, wood, cocoa, soy, palm oil, coffee, rubber, and some of their derived products.” The announcement comes after the EU’s governing body, the European Commission, proposed the looming laws be pushed back by one year for large businesses and 16 months for micro and small enterprises The EU said this delay would not change any details of the existing rules. Cattle Australia CEO Chris Parker called the delay a “victory for common sense” and urged the EU to use the potential delay as time to clarify compliance regulations beef producers would have to abide by. The European Commission’s announcement comes after CA unveiled its Land Management Commitment, which included the peak body’s own proposed definition of deforestation. Dr Parker said the CA’s definition for deforestation was consistent with Australia’s “unique” landscape and production systems, and would be an important part of international debate. “CA will continue working with the Australian Government to strengthen the advocacy for the Australian LMC to be accepted on the international stage in order to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of our environment,” Dr Parker said.