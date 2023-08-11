The Wilkinson family, of Challara Poll Merino Stud at Badgingarra encourages all Merino producers to be resilient during a time of challenging market conditions. Challara stud co-principal Peter Wilkinson said producers may need to give special attention to well-measured sheep with a reasonable structure and sound genetic background. Mr Wilkinson said Challara had invested in a top performance sire, RA201178, that was bought from the 2021 Classing Classic Sale in South Australia for $16,500. “He was specially selected for wool quality, carcase traits and structure — I’m still very happy with the soft, stylish wool two years after my purchase,” he said. “There’s plenty of his offspring showing early maturity and softness in the wool.” Mr Wilkinson said he had added to the stud flock’s progressive genetic breeding using Challara sires and several other family lines. “Anderson sire 190669 has sons in this year’s sale team through artificial insemination,” he said. “This sire has performed well at sire evaluations and should give more depth to the Challara stud in its dual-purpose qualities.” He said extensive increased DNA genomic testing on all stud animals was part of the breeding strategy which was giving a great confidence boost to accuracies of the selection process. “It is understandable that commercial sheep producers are feeling a fair bit of pressure with lower market prices and government interventions on their businesses’,” Mr Wilkinson said. “At Challara, our breeding objective aims to drive producer’s profitability by breeding an animal that has high early growth with good fertility and provides a very marketable soft-rolling type fleece.” The Wilkinson family will offer 100 Poll Merinos at this year’s on-property Challara Poll Merino Ram Sale to be held on September 14 at 1pm with inspections from 10am. The sale will be conducted by AWN and will include the services of well-respected AWN Badgingarra agent Greg Wootton.