The Victorian Supreme Court has dismissed a potentially lengthy legal test to animal welfare standards and the use of CO2 to stun pigs in the pork industry. Animals Australia first took a civil suit against CA Sinclair Propriety Limited, operators of an abattoir in Benalla about 210km north east of Melbourne, in 2023. The activist group sought to stop the abattoir from using the gassing system, arguing the CO2 system used was in breach of the Australian standards in meat production and in breach of its production and operation licence. Victorian Supreme Court Justice Andrew Keogh dismissed the case and said Animals Australia was attempting to act as a regulatory body when it was not. “Animals Australia has demonstrated through its activities at a national, state, and industry level that it fundamentally opposes the use of gassing systems to stun pigs in the process of slaughter,” Justice Keogh said. “There is no sufficient intersection between the interest of Animals Australia in achieving reform at a national and state level and the local issue of compliance by Sinclair with the condition of the licence to operate the abattoir in Benalla. “I accept Sinclair’s submission that success in the proceeding would simply vindicate Animals Australia’s belief that gassing systems should not be used in the slaughter of pigs.” If the case had gone to trial the operational and welfare standards of the Australian pork industry would have been put to the legal test in a lengthy court battle. Australian Pork Limited chief executive Margo Andrae said the industry operated to high standards of best practice to comply to legal and ethical obligations. “Australian pig farmers care deeply about the welfare of their animals,” she said. “Our industry operates under comprehensive and strong regulations and best practice standards. We adhere to high standards of care, both legally and ethically and draw on the best research and development for animal care. “When carried out correctly, the use of CO2 stunning is considered a humane and acceptable method of stunning pigs by the World Organisation for Animal Health. “Currently, no alternative method is available that offers the proven advantages of CO2 stunning in Australia, however, the industry is committed to investing in new research to help inform best-practice animal care.” Animals Australia is a registered charity while PrimeSafe is the Victorian meat regulator. “To Sinclair, with whom Animals Australia has no relationship, it is a busybody in a proceeding that requires Sinclair to defend the legality of its actions at great cost and inconvenience,” Justice Keogh said. A Facebook post from Animals Australia expressed the activist group’s disappointment with the dismissal and said the possibility of an appeal was being explored.